Online the third exciting promo of the anime In / Specter

As you could read in the announcement of In / Specter, the release date of the awaited anime is set for January 11th. So let's see the latest promotional video dedicated to the transposition of the work written by Kyo Shirodaira.

At the bottom of the news you can see the movie of the series, which also allows us to preview the song that will close each episode of the anime, entitled "Last Dance"and composed by the artist Mamoru Miyano.

The Crunchyroll site will be among the producers of In / Specter, therefore it seems likely an exit for the Western market on the streaming platform created in 2006. The series will tell the story of Kotoko, a young man girl kidnapped by the Yokai, spiritual beings who made it an intermediary between their world and that of humans. This power, however, demanded an eye and a leg from the girl, despite this Kotoko has always pursued his purpose until the day he does not meet Kuro, a boy with healing powers. Fascinated by the young man, she will ask him to join her in the hunting rebel yokai.

At the direction of the episodes we will find Keiji Gotoh, while Noboru Takagi will take care of the script. If you are interested in the anime, we recommend another In / Specter promotional video, where it is possible see the two protagonists in action and listen to the opening written by Lie and a Chameleon and whose title is "Mononoke in the Fiction"