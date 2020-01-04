Entertainment

Online the third exciting promo of the anime In / Specter

January 4, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

As you could read in the announcement of In / Specter, the release date of the awaited anime is set for January 11th. So let's see the latest promotional video dedicated to the transposition of the work written by Kyo Shirodaira.

At the bottom of the news you can see the movie of the series, which also allows us to preview the song that will close each episode of the anime, entitled "Last Dance"and composed by the artist Mamoru Miyano.

The Crunchyroll site will be among the producers of In / Specter, therefore it seems likely an exit for the Western market on the streaming platform created in 2006. The series will tell the story of Kotoko, a young man girl kidnapped by the Yokai, spiritual beings who made it an intermediary between their world and that of humans. This power, however, demanded an eye and a leg from the girl, despite this Kotoko has always pursued his purpose until the day he does not meet Kuro, a boy with healing powers. Fascinated by the young man, she will ask him to join her in the hunting rebel yokai.

READ:  Stranger Things Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Recap, Updates and Other Things To Know About!!

At the direction of the episodes we will find Keiji Gotoh, while Noboru Takagi will take care of the script. If you are interested in the anime, we recommend another In / Specter promotional video, where it is possible see the two protagonists in action and listen to the opening written by Lie and a Chameleon and whose title is "Mononoke in the Fiction"

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.