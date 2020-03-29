Entertainment

Online the first trailer of Hypnosis Mic, the first anime entirely dedicated to the Rap world

The official Twitter profile of Hypnosis Mic -Division Rap Battle- Rhyme Anima, the multimedia work of King Records dedicated to the rap world, presented today an anime project dedicated to the series. Above you can take a look at the official trailer, while the first key visual is visible at the bottom.

As anticipated in the previous paragraph, Hypnosis Mic is a 360-degree project created by King Records, in which some voice actors with innate singing skills challenge each other wearing the role of original characters created by the Software House Idea Factory. To date, the project boasts a mobile video game distributed in 2018, a manga born in January 2019, two theatrical performances and countless music CDs distributed over the past three years. RIAJ, Japanese equivalent of the FIMI, certified the albums with ben six gold discs, demonstrating the great fame enjoyed by the project in Japan. The manga also came in tenth place in the ranking of best-selling comics in October 2019.

Katsumi Ono (Hataraki Man, Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's, Girly Air Force) direct the anime at the animation studio A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online, Kaguya-sama: Love is War). Minako Shiba (Black Butler, Dakaichi) has reworked the character design of the protagonists, while Shin Yoshida (Yu-Gi-Oh! Franchise, Zone of the Enders) did the script. The anime will debut in Japan in July 2020.

And what do you think of it? You are interested? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For slightly more recent souls, however, we recommend that you take a look at the Crunchyroll news for the spring season.

