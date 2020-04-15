OnePlus 8 Pro, review. Review with features, price and specifications.

Share it:

OnePlus repeats play with respect to 2019 and has presented two high-end phones in its first batch of 2020: one seeking to compete with the most powerful on the market and the other being more adjusted in performance and price, the OnePlus 8. The one that opts to the first is the one that we are going to describe in this article, the OnePlus 8 Pro review, which is a balanced mix between updates and legacy DNA.

The last name Pro returns to carry hand improvements on the screen and in the photographic section, thus seeking to be at the height of the most ambitious rivals especially in terms of resolution and refresh rate. The design is maintained although taking better advantage of that bottle already used, trying to compact it more. We see it below in detail.





OnePlus 8 Pro datasheet

ONEPLUS 8 PRO DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 165.3 x 74.35 x 8.5 mm

199 grams SCREEN Fluid AMOLED 6.78 inches

QHD + 3,168 x 1,440 px

90/120 Hz, 19.8: 9 PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 RAM 8/12 GB RAM LPDDR5 INTERNAL STORAGE 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 REAR CAMERAS 48 MP Sony IMX689 (1.12 µm, 2.24 µm at 12 MP), OIS, EIS, f / 1.78



48 MP ultra wide angle 119.7º, f / 2.2

Telephoto 8 MP (1 µm), OIS, f / 2.44



5 MP color filter, f / 2.4

Video: 4K @ 30/60, 1080p @ 30/60, super slow motion, time-lapse FRONT CAMERA 16 MP Sony IMX471 (1 µm), EIS, f / 2.45



1080p @ 30 video, time-lapse DRUMS 4,510 mAh

Warp Charge 30T (5V / 6A) 30W fast charge



Warp Charge 30 Wireless Charging OS Android 10 with OxygenOS Connectivity 5G SA (n41, n78, n79), MIMO, LTE (B1, 3, 41), NR (n41, n78, n79)



2×2 MIMO, WiFi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, 2.4G / 5G, WiFI 6 LE / LTE-A 4×4 MIMO, Cat 13 (1.2 Gbps / 150 Gpbs)



Bluetooth 5.1, support aptX, aptX HD, LDAC, AAC



NFC



GPS (L1 + L5 dual band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1 + E5a dual band), BEidou, SBAS, A-GPS OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader, USB 3.1 Type-C, dual SIM, physical button for sound, stereo sound, noise cancellation support PRICE Onyx Black 8 GB + 128GB: 909 euros

Glacial Green 12 GB + 256 GB: 1009 euros

Ultramarine Blue 12 GB + 256 GB: 1009 euros

Design: seeking maximum compaction and dismissing the pop-up

The OnePlus 8 Pro drinks a lot from the design and build of its predecessor, almost cloning it. Continuity should not be a negative thing, much less: here we talk about a matte finish (in the blue and green tones) but at the same time with a certain metallic touch that we already liked last year, being also very comfortable and especially with the idea of ​​it being a compact mobile for a screen of almost 6.8 inches.

In the variant that we have analyzed ("green" or "Glacial Green") there is no color gradient, but the tone varies according to the reflection. This game with the light will make the logo stand out more or less, which is under a rear module that stands out a lot more than in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The OnePlus 7 Pro on the left and the OnePlus 8 Pro on the right.

We also see that the different configuration of sensors and cameras implies that there are some differences here, since the telephoto lens is outside the module and that one of the three microphones that it integrates is on the flash). What remains is that identity sign of the OnePlus: the physical button for audio modes, and the feel and grip are pretty much the same as last year's Pro.

We don't see audio jack and USB Type-C is centered vertically and horizontally on the bottom edge. Accompanying it are the slots for another of the microphones and main speaker, as well as the SIM tray.

The curvature of the sides of the back is little pronounced compared to that of the front: unlike the Huawei P40 Pro, the profile does not draw the almost semicircle that we saw in the Huawei, but the metallic edge is very integrated with the two crystals (rear and front).

The mobile is ergonomic and the grip is comfortable

With this, what is achieved is that the mobile is ergonomic and that the grip is comfortable, although from this rear we have good and bad news: very resistant to dirt and fingerprints, but it seems that oleophobic power is paid with the anti-slip coin because this OnePlus 8 Pro slides a lot. Something we have seen in the P40 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro, both with a somewhat similar finish.

With the terminal it is delivered a cover that will be recommended to put especially for the grip, although it also serves to soften the touch a little on the area of ​​the camera module. It stands out quite a bit and, although it does not create a "rocking effect", it is very sharp and can be a little annoying (it does not cut or anything, it is simply the sensation to the touch).

Something that draws attention is that in appearance the volume is very similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro and 7 Pro, but manages to be slightly more compact and light with a bigger screen and a bigger battery. It is actually quite good in terms of thickness and volume compared to other similar diagonal screen mobiles, without being the lightest or most compact but taking advantage of the volume and surface quite well.

Height (mm) Width (mm) Thickness (millimeters) Weight (grams) Screen (inches) Drums Area (cm2) Volume (cc) OnePlus 8 Pro 165.3 74.35 8.5 199 6.78 4,510 122.9 104.47 OnePlus 7 Pro 162.6 75.9 8.8 206 6.67 4,000 123.41 108,603 Huawei P40 Pro 158.2 72.6 8.95 209 6.58 4,200 114.85 102.79 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 166.9 76 8.8 220 6.9 5,000 126.84 111.62 iPhone 11 Pro Max 158 77.8 8.1 226 6.5 3,969 122.92 99.57 Pixel 4 XL 160 75.1 8.2 193 6.3 3,700 120.46 98.78 LG V60 ThinQ 169.4 77.7 8.9 219 6.8 5,000 131.62 117.15 OPPO Reno 10x Zoom 162 77.2 9.3 210 6.6 4,065 125.07 116.31 Sony Xperia 1 II 165.1 71.1 7.6 181.4 6.5 4,000 117.39 89.21 Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 162.5 74.8 9 208 6.67 4,500 121.55 109.39

The OnePlus 7 Pro on the left and the OnePlus 8 Pro on the right.

As we said, the curve that draws the front is more pronounced. This achieves the visual effect that the side frames are thinner, although in reality they are the same as the upper one, while also maintaining the lower chin.

In this front part we see one of the main news regarding the OnePlus Pro from last year: goodbye to the retractable module for the front camera and it becomes integrated into the screen in a hole. A more invasive solution, but probably one that involves less internal space and perhaps eliminates some of the risk of breakdown by assuming a lesser mechanism (and, let it be said, fewer indentations where dust can accumulate).

How the curvature and the hole impact on the user experience will be discussed in the next section, but at first glance we see that the camera is more compact than in the case of the P40 Pro or the Honor V30 Pro, getting closer to what we saw in the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. In this part we also see the secondary speaker, very discreetly integrated between the metal edge and the screen.

Display: the hub of the Pro model upgrade, more than ever

Oneplus did last year a leap in quality on the screens in its precisely differentiated new Pro line. A jump that not only continues, but has gone somewhat higher this year in terms of the refresh rate.

Thus, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an AMOLED screen of 6.78 inches with resolution

QHD + (3,168 x 1,440 inches) and refresh rate of up to 120 hertz. This frequency is perhaps a less perceptible change than what the average user sees in aesthetics or construction, but in mobiles that we have already been able to test with up to 120 Hz we note that there is a much more noticeable jump in user experience than 90Hz comparing with the usual 60 Hz.

What has been said is not something that can be seen as forcefully as other changes, but we can see especially at the system level that fluidity is greater, depending on games and apps of what each one allows. Later we will talk about the repercussions in autonomy, but we anticipate that it compensates to leave the resolution and the refresh rate fixed at their highest level.

Compensates for setting resolution and refresh rate at its highest level

The screen is adjusted somewhat warm and above all quite saturated, but both aspects can be changed with the display settings. In OxygenOS traditionally we have a first option to choose the vividness of the colors, so if we want to go a little further we can select the advanced mode and adjust to our liking to the temperature after selecting the color space we prefer.

In our case it seems to us something better natural or advanced color mode with sRGB and touching the temperature. The rest leaves a supersaturated screen that gives a somewhat worse experience.

All this is found in the section on advanced settings, where we can also choose the resolution, the refresh rate, the full-screen display of apps and whether or not to hide the front camera. The latter is to "hide" it by tinting the taskbar black, but it is not a very discreet solution.

There are some additions that we do not usually see in this settings section, such as those that correspond to improvement in video playback. Of course, as far as we have tried they are not too noticeable improvements, referring to the smoothing of moving graphics and the intense color effect.

What they separate in OxygenOS is almost everything related to screen customization at the interface level. We have to go to the customization section to adjust the theme, where we can set the dark mode if we prefer.

On the right the customization options for the screen in dark mode, on the left those for the status bar with the light theme.

It is where we can also choose the appearance of the icons or the typography of the system. In addition, we can choose the appearance of the ambient screen, in this case in the "clock" section within this section, which cannot be customized. However, the ambient display It has its corresponding section in the screen settings, being able to customize it minimally (as well as the lighting effect on the sides).

In the software section we will continue to see some of the peculiarities of this layer with the panel, which are some more than we usually see. Speaking of the characteristics of the screen per se, we can say that sharpness is more than enough and that in terms of contrast and color also add to make the display of any content a good experience, seeing that the contrast has been improved compared to the previous OnePlus.

The maximum brightness, with peak 1,300 nits according to the manufacturer, it is enough for the panel to look great even if the sun is hitting directly and with the intensity of midday. The automatic brightness adjustment usually works well, although sometimes you could adjust it a little better and save some of those nits (especially at night and in low light).

To speak of tactile sensitivity is to speak of (roll) the curvature of the screen. There are no faults of detection of the taps in any area, but this implies that we do countless scrolls involuntary when inadvertently touching the curvature.

It would be necessary to add some option to correct this, since it almost comes to be solved only by placing a cover. That is why the curvature of the screen (especially when it tends to be exaggerated) seems more and more a questionable resource as for the interaction with the interface, since it usually plays against.

We can also talk about the change in the interface that involves the hole in the screen. The task bar of the OnePlus 7 Pro had the freedom that it did not stop to narrow and it left us in a certain way as a reference or a standard since it did not have to house or notch no hole, as with the 8 Pro.

In this case the bar measures 6.75 mm, seeing that the hole in the screen has barely made the OnePlus 7 Pro's clear front (6.17 mm) bigger. It does not reach what we currently have as a record (the 4.58 mm of the Galaxy S20 Ultra, a very fine taskbar to have a camera inserted) but the text is not lost as much as in the 7.73 mm of the Honor View30 Pro or the almost 8 mm of the Huawei P40 Pro.

This is how Instagram and Chrome are in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

So are 'Real Racing 3' and 'PUBG' in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

That is, within what the front camera fits it is not so invasive as other cases in that the text and the elements of the taskbar “get lost” at the height of it. We have also not seen that it interferes in any full screen app, as it usually happens in games, so that beyond what we like or not the hole does not cause any problem in the interaction.

Performance: without giving up the maximum in connectivity and power

OnePlus continues to focus its launches on Qualcomm's high-end processors and there is a level playing field also between the OnePlus 8 that we currently know. We speak then in this case of the Snapdragon 865, the last SoC of the American manufacturer that comes from the hand of the Snapdragon X55 modem that supports 5G.

There are two models of OnePlus 8 Pro according to their RAM memory and the one we have tested in this review is the 12 GB (that is, the upper one), being also LPDDR5 in the two OnePlus 8 (the most recent memory). A memory that almost guarantees on paper that it will not be short at all considering the good experience that already has with 6 GB on an Android mobile, but as always we will delve a little more.

In practice it is like this: There is not lag, sudden closings or stops when it comes to running demanding apps like video games or video editing. Regardless of what refresh rate or resolution we have set, processor, graphics and memories give so that nothing fails.

The state of maturity of the software seems adequate in terms of performance, although we will go into this later. What we do comment now now is that we also did not notice a worrying increase in temperature when we put it to work more: above all we will perceive that the metal edge heats up very slightly as well as the camera module, but nothing out of the expected both in terms of perception and internal temperatures.

On the left the temperature at rest, on the right after playing.

As for the benchmarks, We leave you the results of the tests that we have been able to pass to the OnePlus 8 Pro. It helps us to see how the Snapdragon 865 is compared to the Exynos 990, which we had not yet been able to compare at this level, as well as with other rival processors of the previous generation.

OnePlus 8 Pro OnePlus 7 Pro Huawei P40 Pro Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra Nubia Z20 LG V50 ThinQ OPPO Reno 10x Zoom Honor View30 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Processor Snapdragon 865 Snapdragon 855 Kirin 990 Exynos 990 Snapdragon 855+ Snapdragon 855 Snapdragon 855 Kirin 990 Apple A13 Bionic RAM 12 GB 12 GB 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB 4GB AnTuTu 570,630 376,968 465,493 522,873 361,365 315,066 361,293 463,513 409,070 Geekbench 4.4 / 5.0 (single / multi) 885 / 3,136 (5.0) 720 / 2,698 (5.0) 943 / 2,527 (5.0) 819 / 2,315 (5.0) 753 / 2,539 (5.0) 3,507 / 10,948 (4.4) 3,153 / 11,143 (4.4) 758 / 2,894 (5.0) 5,475 / 13,232 (4.4) 3D Mark (Sling Shot) 8,726 7,388 4,074 8,184 – 6,492 7,161 – – PCMark Work 9,991 9,476 10,426 8,948 9,364 8,649 8,712 –

Software: OxygenOS customization and fluency conquer us again

Historically, this manufacturer has opted for its own software, in a stronger and more corporate way when it left Cyanogen to be its own ROM. Thus, Android 10 in this OnePlus 8 Pro is under Oxygen OS 10.5, with all the additions that this implies.

In those origins we were quoting, they talked about OxygenOS staying free of bloatware and so it has been so far, having some "special guest" in this OnePlus 8 Pro. We see that Google puts more of its apps (including Podcasts and One, a suite that brings together several of its services) and that Facebook Messenger is installed, Instagram, Facebook and Netflix, so part of the apps of the Zuckerberg kingdom now pre-installed on the OnePlus.

The factory desktop on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Factory pre-installed apps on the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Google apps cannot be removed, if they bother us a lot we will have to disable them from the options of each app. Those of third parties we will be able to eliminate them directly, as well as those of OnePlus.

The settings they are presented in an orderly and clear way, with some differential section with respect to the majority. We see that in the customization, finding there options that in other software we see within the screen section (and that we have already commented).

There is a third section of settings for aspects of the interface and the screen if we access from the desktop customization (pressing and holding on the bottom of it), not finding it if we look for it in the general settings menu. Here we can change the distribution of apps, which by default comes in drawer and desktop, the design of the home screen and other aspects such as the configuration of notifications.

We can also adjust if we want the Discover tab. It is that accessory page that appears if we swipe to the right on the desktop, being a direct access to news cards just as if we were opening the Google Discover app.

"Discover" tab.

The section of Buttons and gestures In the general settings it is another that is interesting to adjust to our liking the interaction with the screen, the system and the physical buttons. We will see that gesture navigation evolves with respect to the above with the back gesture sliding from either side (and thanks, because if it had kept sliding from below as in the OnePlus 7 with the curve it would have been clearly chaotic ), being able to hide the lower bar and thus make better use of the screen.

The section on quick gestures, especially in order to take screenshots since the method with the physical buttons is usually rough if we do not add a case. In addition, here we activate the double touch to wake up the screen and the music controls on the screen off, which make the experience quite comfortable and also save some energy by not needing to turn on the screen.

We also have the usual section of Digital well-being and parental control, which allows us to show ourselves in a clear way what we spend the hours of the day in terms of mobile use. There is no longer Zen mode, but there is a control panel, rest mode and without distractions, which allow us to deactivate app notifications or apply a specific profile to favor disconnection at night and that the smartphone is not a distraction when sleep.

He games space It is a section that we find in the form of an application and that allows activating some presets at the hardware and software level so that the resources (and our attention) are focused on the games. The games that we install will be included automatically, being able to remove them from this space and with the option of activating or not the Fnatic mode.

The game mode as is theoretically optimizes CPU, GPU and RAM for gaming, being able to also activate the graphics optimization. The Fnatic mode also adds optimization of the connection and that the performance is so focused on the game that other affected apps can be seen, as well as the application of an advanced do not disturb mode in which we only receive battery, alarm and timer notifications.

In our experience there is not much difference between activating it or not. Above all it will favor us if we really want to abstract By playing in such a way that no notifications reach us and we make sure that a large part of the mobile resources are used in the game.

We will talk about the settings and options at the battery level and sound options in the corresponding sections. In summary we can say that OxygenOS is a lightly loaded layer, with a minimalist and fluid aesthetic, which does not seem to be demanding in terms of resources and that has many customization options.

It is true that there is always something to improve and here we could comment that some aspects are not very clear at the level of adjustments at first due to their location and name (for example, dark mode). Now we will also see that there could be some improvement in the face of activating facial recognition (which may sound familiar to us), speaking of biometric options.

Biometrics

The OnePlus 8 Pro keeps the sensors responsible for fingerprint reading on the screen and facial recognition. Fingerprint reader still optical technology and the reading speed is maintained compared to last year, but as we will see in the battery section, its size has been reduced, thus bringing certain advantages at a structural level.

Speaking of facial recognition, registration of the face occurs quickly and easily, being able to set both automatic unlocking after turning on the screen or auxiliary lighting for when light is in short supply. It will not work in total darkness, but it does in low light or indoors at night and in poor lighting, and pretty fast.

Although it does not allow us to establish different profiles depending on whether or not we wear glasses, etc., the system recognizes our face whether we wear them or not at the time we register it, and it is not even necessary to put the phone completely in front of us since it even acts having it in the palm of your hand. Yes, it would be great if it worked with the ambient screen and not having to activate the screen, either with a double tap or with the physical button.

As to fingerprint reading, the experience is maintained with respect to the above and this is good, because it works very well. Here is something that we are seeing sometimes, and that is that facial recognition is so fast that many times it is not even necessary to approximate the footprint, but when we use it, it does not cause problems or is demanding when it comes to the footprint area that we support. .

Cameras: we have not understood this, OnePlus

Quantitative and qualitative evolution that the OnePlus 8 Pro raises in its rear cameras, going from three to four sensors and adding a color filter sensor to the quintessential triad talking about versatility in photography: telephoto, wide-angle and standard lens with a large sensor. In this case the 48 megapixels are maintained, extending this resolution to the wide angle, and a hybrid zoom of three increases.

48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor (1.12 µm pixels, 2.24 µm shooting at 12 MP), with optical and electronic stabilization (OIS and EIS) and lens with f / 1.78 aperture.

48-megapixel sensor with 119.7-degree ultra-wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture.

Telephoto lens with 8 megapixel sensor (1 µm pixels), OIS and aperture with f / 2.44 value.

5 megapixel sensor with color filter and lens with f / 2.4 aperture

There are some video-focused enhancements, which can shoot up to 4K at 30 and 60 frames per second, like HDR and Audio Zoom (which will act when zooming, "zooming in" on the sound). In fact, it has three microphones for this Audio Zoom that are also used to try to eliminate ambient noise.

As for the fourth camera, according to OnePlus it provides "artistic effects and filters to give a unique style", but later we will see if this shows or not. The frontal camera It has a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor (with 1 µm pixels), EIS and a f / 2.45 aperture lens. You can record in 1080p.

There are other interesting improvements such as the blink detector (or “flickering”), which makes the shutter speed automatically adjust according to the frequency of this blink that it detects in the environment, thus avoiding those black stripes that appear when photograph a screen or fluorescent tube. They also add something nice: that the autofocus recognizes pets so that it works better.

Camera app

The OxygenOS camera app is undergoing changes depending on the lenses you are adding, but this time we find some surprise that is not related to this and to the experience. When we spoke to them in their photographic laboratory, they told us that their approach to artificial intelligence was not to "emphasize the use of AI" (hence, in part, they do not have an "AI" button such as Xiaomi or Huawei, among others ) and that they were going to focus on “improving HDR +”, and perhaps we have seen the fruit of the intersection of both approaches.

In the new OnePlus app no manual HDR control: it will always be automatic and we can deactivate it if we want from the settings. Thus, whether it is applied or not will always depend on the system, perhaps looking for the best dynamic range in each shot, including a new HDR video mode.

Apart from this, the interface maintains the structure and aesthetics that we have seen previously, with tab navigations (editable, something that is not very common) and with shortcuts for Google Lens, the timer, the flash, the choice of resolution (if 12 or 48 megapixels), the super macro mode (which works with the wide angle lens ) and color filters.

En el modo Pro podemos ajustar el disparo para obtener el RAW o bien elegir el tamaño del JPG, además de lo que habitualmente hemos visto aquí: ajustar parámetros y poder guardar una configuración determinada de los mismos. He modo noche, llamado aquí Paisaje nocturno, nos permite dispara tanto en la lente estándar como en la de gran angular, pero no podemos hacer ajustes manuales (hay un ajuste para poder disparar con el modo noche hasta con 30 segundos de exposición, pero no hemos logrado que se produjese esta exposición en dicho modo).

He modo retrato tampoco dispone de ningún ajuste manual, dependiendo del software y de la distancia a la que estemos. Como veremos sigue sin ponerlo fácil, aunque algo que no nos esperábamos es que pese a que en la galería se nos marca qué fotos se han hecho con bokeh (y el nombre de archivo) no podemos editar el desenfoque.

For him video tendremos accesos directos para la superestabización, el HDR, el flash y los filtros. La resolución la elegimos en los ajustes, aunque no queda claro en el caso de la frontal ya que no cambian (y no puede grabar en 4K, por mucho que lo podamos seleccionar).

La app mantiene la opción de mostrar todos los modos a la vez al hacer swipe desde abajo, de modo que podemos ir directamente al que nos convenga. The settings son claros y los justos para que un usuario novel no se pierda en ellos, pudiendo desactivar el sonido del disparo o aplicar el HDR, la corrección de curvatura de la lente gran angular y otros aspectos.

The app funciona correctamente, fluida y sin cierres repentinos o lag. Eso sí, podría haber alguna mejora en cuanto a dejar más clara la resolución en el vídeo frontal, la larga exposición con trípode o que el modo retrato fuese más manejable.

Rear cameras

Con esta renovada app de cámara tenemos una experiencia tan nutrida como variopinta. En general son fotografías aceptables cuando la iluminación ayuda (en exteriores e indirecta), con buena colorimetría, contraste equilibrado y exposición compensada, pero no tanto en detalle.

Fotografía en automático.

Veremos que tiene más problemas con los contraluces y algo que nos ha parecido interesante: los 48 megapíxeles normalmente no van a suponer demasiado cambio (salvo tener recortes mucho más grandes sin perder detalle), pero en los contraluces y en exteriores en general nos da tomas mucho más equilibradas a nivel de contraste y exposición. Por ello quizás nos compense disparar a 48 cuando vayamos a usar la lente estándar o la gran angular (el sensor del tele no tiene esta resolución).

Yes, el enfoque puede fallar en la resolución del 48 megapíxeles en un mismo encuadre donde el disparo a 12 megapíxeles o el modo Pro no tienen problema. Ocurre cuando son fotografías de primer plano o estilo macro (sin extremar distancia mínima de enfoque).

Esta foto se obtuvo sin demasiado problema con el modo automático a 12 megapíxeles. Now we will see that activating the 48 megapixel resolution we could not get it to focus.

Cuando pasamos de 12 a 48 megapíxeles podemos experimentar dificultades con el enfoque.

The activación automática del HDR es cuanto menos curiosa. Dado que tenemos las manos atadas en este sentido hemos intentado forzarlo buscando situaciones donde normalmente viene bien este aumento del rango dinámico fusionando tomas (como un contraluz), pero no siempre asistía cuando lo esperábamos (en general con más facilidad en interiores o contraluces muy marcados).

Aquí se nos activó (¡eureka!).

De noche la calidad desciende bastante y el ruido ayuda a eliminar definición. Aunque el balance de blancos es correcto y también hay unos colores realistas, son tomas muy poco definidas, por debajo de lo que cabría esperar en un móvil de esta gama.

Fotografía en modo automático.

Esto hace que podamos valorar más el modo noche o Paisaje nocturno, dado que veremos que aunque recurre al “viejo truco” de aumentar el contraste conseguirá tomas más definidas, pudiendo también mejorar el rango dinámico. Sobre todo veremos que actúa muy bien de noche en exteriores, no dando buen resultado si recurrimos a él en interiores, normalmente por poder disparar con mayor estabilidad y menor ISO.

Fotografía con la cámara principal.

Modo noche con el ultra gran angular.

He zoom nos da unos buenos resultados de día en exteriores, con poca pérdida y sin que haya modificaciones de color, exposición o contraste con respecto a la lente estándar. De noche será cuando ese OIS no actúa como esperábamos y hay una pérdida bastante acusada, quedando por debajo de lo que esperábamos tras ver las incursiones en zoom 3x de otros fabricantes.

He gran angular tiene un desempeño correcto en lo referente a la iluminación favorable y la corrección de la curvatura por la lente, manteniendo el color y la exposición. Pero se echa en falta nitidez, sobre todo hablando del disparo nocturno.

He modo supermacro, recordamos, utiliza la lente del gran angular. Esto no significa que no podamos tener buenos resultados y se tienen, dependiendo siempre de las condiciones de luz, pero pudiendo acercar muchísimo la lente (más que en modo Pro con enfoque manual) y con un muy buen trabajo del enfoque automático.

Fotografía con el modo supermacro.

Fotografía con el modo supermacro.

Fotografía con el modo supermacro.

He modo retrato ha sido una pequeña decepción porque no sólo no ha experimentado mejora, sino que aún parece más inestable y menos eficiente que antes. Es muy complicado que se active aún estando en la distancia que exige el mismo en la propia interfaz, y cuando lo hace hemos de ir con sumo cuidado para que no se vuelva a desactivar.

Micron, juzgándoos en modo retrato.

Fotografía con el modo retrato.

Los resultados son bastante irregulares, a veces con buen recorte y equilibrados y otras con tomas demasiado contrastadas, subexpuestas y muy pobres en nitidez donde otros móviles no tienen tanto problema. Es un modo que sigue requiriendo mejora, mucha, sobre todo teniendo en cuenta los resultados que tiene la competencia desde hace tiempo.

Lo que no acabamos de ver es la utilidad de la cuarta cámara. Según nos explicaron en OnePlus se trata de dar esa opción de añadir filtros de color, lo cual vemos con un icono en la interfaz, pudiendo aplicar los filtros en directo.

Hasta ahí todo claro, pero hemos probado en numerosas ocasiones a tapar este objetivo y ver qué ocurría tanto con el color de las fotografías en general como con los filtros, pero no hemos visto cambios salvo en uno de ellos. It is as if that camera only acted for that (if we cover the lens it does not apply) and for nothing else, and it is not that it seems very attractive to us. Lo mostramos en ejemplos en los que mostramos el resultado con el objetivo de color libre y tapado.

La superior tapando el objetivo, la inferior dejándolo descubierto.

La superior tapando el objetivo, la inferior dejándolo descubierto.

La superior tapando el objetivo, la inferior dejándolo descubierto.

Una foto sin aplicar filtros, por ver si de alguna manera el objetivo de filtro de color disparaba y se hacía una combinación de fotografías estilo lo que se hace en un HDR. There is no difference between an air shot (left) and one covering the color filter lens (right).

Cámara frontal

Como hemos visto con las traseras, hay una buena experiencia con la cámara subjetiva si gozamos de luz favorable (como suelen ser exteriores de día y con luz indirecta). Good detail, colorimetry and white balance, perhaps with a slight overexposure in one shot but easily editable if we are not convinced.

Fotografía en automático.

En interiores puede tener más problemas a nivel de nitidez, sobre todo si optamos por el modo retrato, lo cual resuelve bien con iluminación favorable. En un entorno de luz natural media-baja ya nos la puede jugar, con tomas que rozan la acuarela o problemas con el enfoque.

Fotografía en automático.

De noche es donde veremos que tenemos disparos con menos detalle, pero tampoco se alejan demasiado de lo esperado. Veremos en el recorte que pierde con respecto a las condiciones favorables y el retrato sufre algo más, pero hay un buen trabajo en los colores, la exposición y el contraste.

OnePlus 8 Pro – Fotografía en modo retrato

He modo retrato suele recortar bien de día y sobre todo es mucho más estable que el de las traseras (se va a aplicar sí o sí). Lo que hemos de tener más en cuenta es vigilar el enfoque, sobre todo si hacemos instantáneas con nuestro rostro muy cercano al móvil.

Fotografía en modo retrato.

Video

En OnePlus han apostado por salpimentar las opciones de grabación de vídeo con varios tipos de formato y opciones de HDR y superestabilización, aunque no hay un modo pro. We are going to see what is available in each resolution and lens, because not all modes will allow us to alternate. Os ponemos algunos ejemplos de tomas iguales activando y desactivando la superestavilización.

En los modos estándar podremos cambiar de lente o bien hacer zoom gradual. En este sentido veremos que el salto de un objetivo a otro se nota, pero tampoco es demasiado brusco.

He teleobjetivo y el gran angular van a trabajar muy bien con luz abundante en exteriores. Se mantiene la nitidez y no hay variaciones en la colorimetría o la exposición, además con una buena corrección de la curvatura natural de la lente en el caso del gran angular.

El telefoto sacará más ruido y perderá más detalle en interiores, aunque éste no es un uso demasiado habitual para esta lente en términos generales. En todo caso, como veremos de noche y en interiores vamos a ver que el vídeo sufre bastante, incluso en 4K.

The activación del HDR va a suponer que no podamos cambiar de lente y que tengamos que grabar únicamente con la estándar. Podemos hacer tomas en 4K o 1080p y salen en 4:3, a diferencia del modo Cine (en 16:9).

No hay un cambio sustancial en el rango dinámico: se va a notar más en tomas que normalmente requieren el HDR como exteriores a contraluz, pero tampoco va a suponer una diferencia demasiado drástica. De hecho, hemos notado que tiene algún problema con el enfoque, por lo que según en qué tomas será mejor no optar por él.

He modo Cine puede ser de nuestro interés si queremos obtener estas tomas en 16:9. Nos permite grabar en 4K o 1080p y cambiar de lente, pero no supondrá ningún cambio a nivel de textura, color, exposición u otros parámetros (al menos perceptibles)

The captura de sonido es muy buena, siendo muy sensible y sin aberraciones o carraspeos aún estando el sonido cerca de los micrófonos. No hemos podido probar bien el audio zoom por las circunstancias en las que estamos, lo tendremos que probar en futuros análisis, pero se activará automáticamente al saltar al teleobjetivo.

Of night el descenso de calidad es bastante acusado, sobre todo si aplicamos el modo de superestabilización en 1080p, en el que no compensa para nada el plus de estabilización (que no es tanto) dado que la nitidez se esfuma. Bastante ruido y pérdida de detalle, sobre todo si tiramos de gran angular, que como es habitual sale perdiendo con baja luz.

Buen resultado de la cámara lenta con la iluminación suficiente, como suele ocurrir, con tomas que aunque no son tan nítidas como la grabación estándar quedan bien. Podemos grabar clips de la duración que queramos y sin tener que depender de la detección de movimiento, aunque siempre será mejor hacerlas con luz abundante para que la pérdida de calidad no sea acusada ni se noten demasiado los frames por segundo.

Refering to cámara frontal, las tomas pueden ser hasta 1080p y conserva muy bien el detalle del primer plano de día, con colores realistas y un balance de blancos bastante correcto, sin pecar de contraste. De noche, como ocurría con la fotos, la calidad baja bastante.

Sonido: el estéreo siempre es bienvenido

Sonido estéreo para este OnePlus 8 Pro, que sigue la estela de mantener el aún más discreto altavoz frontal para acompañar al principal en la base del móvil. What no encontramos es mini-jack de audio ni se incluye adaptador para poder conectarlo al USB, así que nos tocará tirar de Bluetooth o adquirir lo necesario si no disponemos de auriculares USB tipo-C o del adaptador.

El desempeño de todo esto es muy correcto y la experiencia es bastante buena. Cualquier tipo de contenido se disfruta a nivel auditivo, con un sonido nítido y bien preajustado a nivel de bajos y agudos.

He rango dinámico en altavoces está también dentro de lo correcto, sin alardes pero dando el suficiente matiz y compensando los sonidos bien. De potencia tampoco va mal, logrando hasta 117,4 decibelios a la salida del altavoz principal (que quedan en unos 80 dB ambientales) hablando del máximo volumen, aunque como suele ocurrir la calidad disminuye a tal nivel y es mucho mejor dejarlo como mucho en torno al 80% del volumen disponible (que queda en unos 70 dB ambientales, suficiente para ambientar una estancia).

El ajuste del Dolby Atmos sirve tanto para auriculares como para altavoces, aunque también hay algunos ajustes añadidos cuando conectamos unos auriculares. Nos da opciones para activar unos preajustes de manera automática en función del tipo de audio (música o películas).

With altavoces la identificación de qué tipo de sonido estamos escuchando por parte del sistema va bien (ocurre si lo dejamos en dinámico), percibiendo que hay un efecto u otro según seleccionamos música o película. En el caso del estéreo externo vemos que el ajuste para películas aplica una compensación de la emisión según el sonido, emitiendo por un lado u otro según de lo que se trate, algo que no favorece a una escucha de música normal.

Probando con headphones el ajuste dinámico actúa bien en cuanto a identificar el tipo de contenido, aunque a diferencia de lo que ocurre en los altavoces la separación de canales según qué suene en el ajuste de películas da una sensación de profundidad y un matiz que resulta más agradable que el de música, menos compensado y sobre todo menos envolvente.

En cuanto a los ajustes específicos para auriculares, son bastante sutiles sobre todo hablando del equilibrado. El sonido cálido emite unos bajos menos nítidos, dando al final algo menos de calidad del audio en nuestra opinión, y el matizado da algo más de rango dinámico, pero tampoco un sonido más definido.

Autonomía: una compensación ajustada a la mejora de la pantalla

Este OnePlus 8 Pro ve en su interior una batería con una mayor capacidad que en sus antecesores pese a que llega a medir y pesar algo menos que éstos. Esto se ha conseguido gracias a que el sensor de huellas es una pieza más pequeña que en los anteriores modelos, y también por haber eliminado el mecanismo pop-up, lo cual como ya comentamos deja bastante espacio (que puede ocupar la batería o las antenas para el 5G).

Hablamos de una pila de 4,510 mAh, unos 500 mAh más que sus antecesores directos que siempre van a venir bien de cara al consumo en general y especialmente cuando la pantalla va pidiendo más, por tamaño o especificaciones. Is this increase noticeable? La media que nos da entremezclando usos de 60 y 120 Hz (una frecuencia con cada carga, alternando) es de unas 24 horas, que son unas cuántas menos que lo que obteníamos en el 7T Pro.

La carga más duradera nos ha dado para 26 horas (con 120 Hz pero un uso menos exigente), también por debajo de las 30 horas que nos llegó a dar su antecesor más inmediato, pero no hace que estemos tampoco dependientes de un enchufe. Lo que más exige es el multimedia, e independientemente de que lo configuremos a 60 o a 120 Hz se nota cuando hemos estado más tiempo jugando o con vídeo en streaming.

Que configuremos modo claro u oscuro parece tener poca influencia en la autonomía. Sí se nota más si aplicamos restricciones en segundo plano a alguna app (algo que puede hacerse de manera independiente tanto para aplicaciones como para servicios del móvil) o el modo de ahorro de batería.

Hablando del tiempo de carga, el tiempo es el mismo tanto con el cargador por cable como con la base inalámbrico, siendo ambas cargas hasta 30 vatios. En total se tarda 1 hora y 10 minutos, que aunque no es de récord no está nada mal y es un tiempo que permite despreocuparnos bastante de tener la carga planificada. Soporta además carga inversa, pudiendo cargar otros dispositivos (lo hemos probado con un Huawei P30 Pro pero puede ser cualquier dispositivo que lo soporte).

OnePlus 8 Pro, la opinión de Xataka

La filosofía de OnePlus ha ido variando más allá de sus eslogans, viendo que con la evolución de sus terminales son cada vez más prolíficos por año y han abandonado la idea de vencer por precio. Es el precio que se paga por incrementar la calidad y es algo que ha ido en ascenso en los últimos años, con la cima alcanzada el año pasado al apostar por mejorar la pantalla.

El OnePlus 8 Pro es una evolución contenida de los Pro del año pasado, materializando ciertas apuestas por parte del equipo fotográfico, actualizándose para ofrecer el máximo rendimiento y 5G y conservando el estilo propio a nivel de construcción y estética. Y esto nos gusta: lo conservativo a nivel de diseño no es negativo si se hereda de un pasado correcto y convincente.

OxygenOS sigue dando lecciones de fluidez que esta vez llevan a un nivel superior de la mano de los 120 Hz: parece que la pantalla sigue siendo el eje de innovación en la industria del móvil (junto a las cámaras, el eje permanente) y que más allá de las distintas inserciones de la cámara frontal la lucha ahora está en la tasa de refresco. Los 120 Hz dan buena experiencia sobre todo si lo acompañamos de una resolución acorde a la de un buque insignia de 2020.

Lo que no ha experimentado demasiada progresión es la fotografía: aquí nos falta ver un golpe en la mesa a nivel interno que nos convenza más, que nos haga dudar con más fuerza de que puede carraspear a otros rivales. Hay trabajo por hacer, y puede que el camino no esté en desviar esfuerzos a una cuarta cámara de utilidad más que cuestionable en vez de a mejorar el zoom, el gran angular o el desempeño en general, sobre todo en fotografía nocturna y retrato.

9.1 Design9,25 screen9,5 Rendimiento9,75 Camera8,25 software9 Autonomy9 In favor La pantalla, salvo las curvas, es un referente para la alta gama de 2020 en muchos aspectos.

El diseño y la construcción son muy buenos de cara a la comodidad y a la suciedad, además de que eliminar el módulo pop-up ha beneficiado a nivel de espacio de componentes internos.

Puede con todo y reina la fluidez siempre, incluso a 60 Hz. Y la carga rápida inalámbrica es tan rápida como la de cable. Against No entendemos la adición de una cuarta lente. En nuestra opinión ha sido en detrimento de lo que podría haber sido una mayor evolución en las tres que ya había y en su rendimiento.

O curvas o buena experiencia: los scroll accidentales son inevitables incluso con funda, aquí hay que mejorar en sensibilidad táctil (que discrimine los toques involuntarios) o volver a un panel plano (ojalá).

Resbala bastante, quizás algo inevitable con estos acabados.

El terminal ha sido cedido para el análisis por parte de OnePlus. Puedes consultar nuestra política de relaciones con empresas.