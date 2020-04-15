         OnePlus 8: battery jump and 5G connectivity for a renovation that maintains its triple rear camera

Share it:

As planned, and after numerous leaks, OnePlus today presented its new generation of phones. As usual, the brand's strategy involves announcing two batches of terminals each year, the second of them, with the surname "T".

This time, it is the first launch of 2020, so they lack that "T" and are simply called OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. These two new models arrive to succeed, respectively, the OnepPlus 7T and 7T Pro that We met a few months ago; Let's see in detail the first one, the OnePlus 8, which Comes with the Snapdragon 865 and more battery, among other news regarding its predecessor.

OnePlus 8 datasheet

ONEPLUS 8 SCREEN Fluid AMOLED 6.55 inches (20: 9) FullHD + resolution (2,400 x 1,080), 402 ppi PROCESSOR Snapdragon 865 Adreno 650 GPU RAM 8/12 GB LPDDR4X STORAGE 128/256 GB UFS 3.0 SOFTWARE Android 10 with Oxygen OS REAR CAMERA Main sensor: Sony IMX586, 48 MP, 0.8 um pixels, OIS + EIS, f / 1.75 Macro lens: 2 MP, pixels 1.75 um, f / 2.4 Ultra wide: 16 MP, f / 2.2 Dual LED flash, PDAF + CAF, 2x zoom (digital) 4K 30 / 60fps video, 480fps (HD) slow motion, Time lapse, video editor FRONTAL CAMERA Sony IMX471, 16 MP, 1 um pixels, EIS, fixed focus, f / 2.0, 1080 video DRUMS 4,300 mAh with Warp Charge 30T CONNECTIVITY 5G NSA, 4G LTE Cat 18, WiFi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, USB-C 3.1, Dual Nano SIM OTHERS On-screen fingerprint reader, face unlock DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT 160.2 x 72.9 x 8mm 180 g PRICE 8GB / 128GB: 709 euros 12GB / 256GB: 809 euros

Slight changes in display and processor

The OnePlus 8 maintains the 6.55-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, HDR10 + support and 90Hz refresh rate that we already saw in its predecessor. That panel also retains the integrated fingerprint reader, but replaces the teardrop notch with a hole in the upper left corner.

In terms of the brain, the OnePlus 8 has taken the logical leap of the processor, so it mounts the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with the Adreno 650 GPU and the integrated X55 modem, which guarantees its compatibility with the new generation 5G SA and NSA networks. That chipset comes accompanied by two LPDDR4X RAM options (8 and 12 GB) and two internal UFS 3.0 storage (128 and 256 GB).

As an operating system, it brings Android 10 with the latest version of the manufacturer's customization layer (OxygenOS), and to feed itself, it has a 4,300 mAh battery with fast charge Warp Charge 30T. In this regard, smart charging optimization stands out, which charges the phone up to 80% at night and leaves the remaining 20% ​​until the end, just 1 hour before you wake up.

As for connectivity, in addition to the aforementioned 5G SA / NSA, the OnePlus 8 has the usual options in a terminal of this category, including 4G LTE Cat 18, WiFi 6 ax, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and Dual function Nano SIM. It is USB-C 3.1 compliant, but the cable it comes with is 2.0.

Goodbye telephoto lens, hello macro photography

We now turn to talk about the photographic section, where the first thing that is obvious is that the OnePlus has opted for a vertical module to house the rear camera instead of the circular module that we saw in its predecessor.

That rear camera still has a triple setup and includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor with 0.8 um pixels, f / 1.75 aperture and optical and electronic stabilizer (OIS + EIS). They are accompanied by a 16 MP f / 2.2 wide angle and, attention, a 2 MP f / 2.4 macro photography sensor that replaces the OnePlus 7T telephoto lens.

To all this, we must add a Dual LED flash, a 2x digital zoom and 4K video recording at 30 / 60fps with the option of slow motion 480fps (HD) and Time lapse. The front camera, meanwhile, mounts a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor with 1 um pixels, f / 2.0 aperture, fixed focus and 1,080p video.

OnePlus 8 price and availability

The new OnePlus 8 is now available for your reservation starting today, but it will go on sale next April 21. It comes in two configurations based on memory and in two colors, Onyx black (black) and Glacial Green (green), in addition to a special version called Interstellar Glow that will be released on May 4:

