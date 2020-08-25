OnePlus 7T review: Nothing to complain about, but what’s new?

Share it:

About One plus 7T

One plus7T brings all the updates on the phone. It is a phone launched by the company in the same year when One plus 7 Pro launched. As we know that one plus brings all the updates, then it will fair to increase in the price of the phone. One plus 7T is available in the glacier blue color. It has 8 GB RAM and 266 GB internal storage available on the latest phone. The 7T contains the 3800mAH battery storage capacity. The phone includes the triple camera with telephoto and ultrawide angle lenses. It has a 16MP Front camera with 4K video captures. Many more good features are available on the phone. You can see the other extra features on the official websites.

Review of the One plus 7T

However, the down growth is found in the design of the One plus 7T. The plan of the One plus 7T is decreased to the One plus 6’s zone. The One plus 7T has a tremendous circular camera which can be attractive for users. One plus 7T is not the upgradations of the One plus 7Pro but the upgradations of the One plus 7. The updated version of One plus 7Pro will come as One plus 7T pro. Talking about the camera, you will be happy to know about what the triple camera of One plus 7T can do. There is no pop-up camera on the 7T phone.

One added feature we can take is the Electronic Image Stabilization in the front camera. So you can take selfies as good as in the 7 Pro. One plus has a 6.55 inch Fluid AMOLED screen. The AMOLED screen supports HDR 10+ and 90Hz refresh rate.

However, it contains a 3800mAH battery. One plus has a good history of the life of the battery and charging timings. The phone has also supported the gaming mode, and even battery consumption for the game as one plus introduced the super gaming mode in the seven series earlier.

