One user built the Steins; Gate Divergence Meter, and now you can too

February 20, 2020
Maria Rivera
Believe it or not, a Reddit user has compiled a 62-page report designed to illustrate in detail all the steps necessary for creating a "Divergence meter", the iconic object used by Rintaro Okabe in Steins; Gate.

Airstrike42, this is the nickname of the creator of the research, shared his project in the subreddit r / Anime collecting over 3000 upvotes. Research explains how to accomplish a clock similar to the Divergence Meter and obviously requires basic knowledge of electronics, electrical engineering, programming and systems, as well as all the necessary components. The sixty-two pages include the flowchart, the wiring diagram and the entire programming code in C ++.

The divergence meter is invented in the anime by the protagonist Kyoma Hooin, which uses it to reach the beta timeline. To save the scientist Kurisu Makise in fact, mysteriously killed before his eyes, the protagonist will have to exceed the value of 1% in order to modify the course of time.

Steins; Gate is one of the most popular anime series of all time and this type of tribute from fans only confirms the great respect shown for the work of the Japanese studio 5bp. In this regard, we remind you that a few weeks ago the arrival of a live-action Hollywood remake of the series was confirmed.

And what do you think of it? Have you looked at the project? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't already done so, we recommend that you retrieve our review of the Steins; Gate anime.

