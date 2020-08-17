One theory explains why the SPOILER seen in the finale was created

Share it:

The Umbrella Academy finale amazed all fans of the hit series produced by Netflix. An unpublished theory tries to explain us something more about what we saw during the final episode of the second season.

After managing to save the world and avoid the nuclear apocalypse of 1963, the group of Hargreeves brothers decide to return in 2019, however, being faced with a surprise: their adoptive father is still alive and together with Ben he created a new team called Sparrow Academy. According to a new theory, the main responsible for the creation of the group is Vanya, who during the episodes of the second season gave a part of her powers to Harlan, the child who followed and who in the season finale can be seen levitating with the mind a puppet in the shape of a sparrow, sparrow in English.

As happened in the main timeline, Reginald Hargreeves may have learned of his powers and chosen to create a team with Harlan to face the various threats of the Earth, or, again according to fans, the Sparrow Academy may have been created to defeat Harlan. child gifted with terrifying powers. We are waiting for official news, in the meantime here's what the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy has to say about the third season, which we remember has not yet been confirmed by Netflix.