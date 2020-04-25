One theory explains why the Hulk knew that Black Widow would not revive in Avengers: Endgame

Share it:

Although we'll soon see her debut in her solo movie, Black Widow's highlight was her great sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Thanks to this, the most famous group of superheroes managed to gather the gems necessary to revive half of the living beings in the universe and face Thanos.

However, there are still some mysteries surrounding the death of Black widow and especially to the certainty that I had Hulk that she would not come back to life. Now a new theory, posted by user Crispworthy on Reddit, suggests that the Hulk may have traveled within the Soul gem.

Like Thanos spoke to Gamora When he used the Infinity Gauntlet, a deleted scene from Avengers: Endgame confirmed that Tony Stark also spoke to Morgan, his daughter, after his sacrifice. So according to this theory, using the gauntlet allows you to speak to those who have died from the Soul Stone (although this does not explain that Stark could speak to his daughter).

So the Hulk could have talked to Natasha, since both characters shared a strong romantic connection previously. This would explain why the avenger was so convinced that she would not return. However, that scene in which both said goodbye would have been necessary to give an explanation for the final death of Black Widow.

Today we have learned enough hidden secrets of Avengers: Endgame. From keys to the filming of one of the most relevant scenes of Captain America, to the reason why Bucky was not the heir to his shield.

