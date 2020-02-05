One shot every two seconds: here's how a photographer and 13 cosplayers went viral!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The professional photographer Bygreenorg has recently gone viral on all major social platforms thanks to a wonderful 25-second clip, featuring 13 themed cosplayers Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The clip includes, among other things, hilarious references to the poses of JoJo's Bizarre Adventures.

As you can see at the bottom, the 9 pillars and Tanjiro Kamado's team were photographed at the Toguchi Cosplay Fest in Moscow, staging a fun curtain. The video has collected hundreds of thousands of views on Twitter, is first in the Demon Slayer subreddit and has even been mentioned by some foreign anime and manga themed news sites.

Certainly part of the success is due to the theme of cosplay, or the characters of the work of Koyoharu Gotouge. The manga is an extraordinary success with over 40 million copies printed and more than 25 sold, numbers to make even the great giants of Japanese literary entertainment pale. The anime on the other side is no different, as shown by the 9 nominations for the Anime Awards 2020 and the recent results achieved on social channels.

And what do you think of it? Do you like the video? Let us know your opinion by leaving a comment in the box below!