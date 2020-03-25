Entertainment

One-Punch Man's Garo highlights his strength in fan cosplay

March 25, 2020
Maria Rivera
Among the many enemies of One-Punch Man, there is one still alive despite having crossed the protagonist: Garou. Since childhood, the human has always wanted to be part of the faction of monsters and not that of heroes, like many peers or elements of the manga society. Over time, Garou has become a real fury of nature.

Since his introduction, Garou has faced many enemies and almost all of them have had to suffer defeat at his hands. Still, it seems that the monster is far from the peak of his strength as evidenced by the last chapters of One-Punch Man. After the illustration prepared by Murata for the character on the occasion of chapter 129 of the manga, another arrives tribute from a cosplayer.

Fan Hector Vince Valdes Rodriguez, aka Koeteiru, has decided to bring a Garou cosplay to Chile. As you can see at the bottom, where there is a photo of the cosplay taken from the Instagram account of the One-Punch Man fan, Garou shows up in a fighting pose and standing on one leg. The silvery hair stands out on a face full of anger and desire to show off your skills. The cosplayer's physique does the rest, preparing a figure that inevitably inspires fear.

At the moment Garou is at the center of One-Punch Man with some chapters that have seen him fight with another high-level hero. How far will the potential of this human monster go?

