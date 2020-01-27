One-Punch Man's Fubuki conquers everyone with the latest Snow Suen cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Initially in the universe of One-Punch Man everything revolved around Saitama and Genos, the two boys who, between one monster and another, spend days fighting with everyday life and mosquitoes. For this reason, the inclusion of the female figure of Fubuki, sister of Tatsumaki and also endowed with excellent psychic power, has conquered many fans.

The popularity of Fubuki certified by the many cosplay continues today, with the anime no longer on the air. The name of Snow Suen, a Chinese fan of One-Punch Man, is added to the list of cosplayers who took the role of the character.

The girl published several photos, differentiating them between Instagram and Facebook. At the bottom you can see one copious gallery of images which starts from a photo in which Fubuki is helped by her guards. With the classic dark tight dress and white fur on the shoulders, the cosplayer then continues with various photos that also try to replicate some scenes of the character in One-Punch Man. From that of the hotel room to the replica of the cover where she gets out of the car , Snow Suen presented a captivating and faithful Fubuki.

Also in the manga of One-Punch Man Fubuki is quite active, having been the protagonist of some of the last chapters of the opera.