One-Punch Man, Yusuke Murata unveils chapter 131 release date

April 19, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
If you too have been electrocuted since chapter 130 of One-Punch Man then we have good news to give you: the next release of the One and Yusuke Murata manga is around the corner. The artist has in fact recently responded to fans' requests on Twitter, revealing the long-awaited release period chapter 131.

At the bottom you can take a look at the post in question, in which Murata wrote: "Did we keep you waiting? The next chapter of One-Punch Man will be released .. early next week. Please be patient for a few more days". Fans will therefore have to hold out until next Monday or Tuesday before he can get his hands on the new release. We remind you that the last issue was published on April 3.

Chapter 130 left us with the start of the clash between Tatsumaki and Psykos, and the new release should show the early stages of the battle. Immediately after the distribution, the fans of the work flocked to social networks to applaud the work of the artist, who once again staged some of the most well-kept tables of the recent Japanese comics scene.

And what do you think of it? Are you also waiting for the new release? Let us know yours by leaving a comment in the box below!

