One-Punch Man: where did chapter 128 of the Murata manga go?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Every two weeks, on the Tonari no Young Jump application, it comes One-Punch Man chapter published designed by Yusuke Murata. Often the author changes the deadlines for various reasons, which can be health problems, chapters to be redesigned or simply content consisting of multiple pages that require more time for production.

After staging the clash between Fubuki and Psykos, fans were convinced they had to wait only two weeks to read the story in One-Punch Man 128. However, the chapter didn't arrive last week. No reason was given but Yusuke Murata updated fans on the status of the chapter via Twitter.

In the tweet below, the One-Punch Man mangaka confirmed that chapter 128 of One-Punch Man would be postponed for a week. The announcement of the postponement without motivation it arrived on the day of publication of the work, when fans already expected to be able to read the new content. The publication day is therefore postponed for only seven days.

One-Punch Man 128 will arrive this week: could the mangaka have a longer chapter in store? Clashes over clashes are taking place in One-Punch Man, and the protagonist of one of them is Garo.