One Punch Man Vs Dragon Ball: who would win in a clash between Goku and Saitama?

Many manga and anime fans often propose clashes between two or more characters belonging to series that are also profoundly different from each other, and if on the videogame front these ideas soon take shape with titles such as the most recent Jump Force, recently the confrontation between Saitama’s One Punch Man and Goku from Dragon Ball.

The two characters considered undoubtedly reach gods impressive levels of fighting power, and analyzing, as far as possible, their skills and techniques, many fans started an interesting discussion on the web, initially answering the question shared on social networks by @HeavenlyControl.

As you can see from the numerous posts at the bottom of the page, many have pointed out that the main rule of the series created by One and designed by Yusuke Murata is that Saitama is able to defeat any opponent with a single blow, and is therefore used to winning, while Goku several times found himself losing against opponents clearly stronger than him, giving space to hard training to improve.

Other fans joked always showing Saitama’s superiority, while someone thought about the Goku’s ability to teleport the opponent into space, even causing their death. It seems that Saitama, following the rules imposed in his series, appears as the winner, but what do you think? Do you believe that Goku can win in a direct match with Saitama? Let us know with a comment below.

Recall that recently Murata has published an exclusive image of the new chapter, and we leave you to a magnificent drawing of Storm and Tornado signed by the artist.