One Punch Man Vs Dragon Ball: who would win in a clash between Goku and Saitama?

Many manga and anime fans often propose clashes between two or more characters belonging to series that are also profoundly different from each other, and if on the videogame front these ideas soon take shape with titles such as the most recent Jump Force, recently the confrontation between Saitama’s One Punch Man and Goku from Dragon Ball.
The two characters considered undoubtedly reach gods impressive levels of fighting power, and analyzing, as far as possible, their skills and techniques, many fans started an interesting discussion on the web, initially answering the question shared on social networks by @HeavenlyControl.
As you can see from the numerous posts at the bottom of the page, many have pointed out that the main rule of the series created by One and designed by Yusuke Murata is that Saitama is able to defeat any opponent with a single blow, and is therefore used to winning, while Goku several times found himself losing against opponents clearly stronger than him, giving space to hard training to improve.
Other fans joked always showing Saitama’s superiority, while someone thought about the Goku’s ability to teleport the opponent into space, even causing their death. It seems that Saitama, following the rules imposed in his series, appears as the winner, but what do you think? Do you believe that Goku can win in a direct match with Saitama? Let us know with a comment below.
Recall that recently Murata has published an exclusive image of the new chapter, and we leave you to a magnificent drawing of Storm and Tornado signed by the artist.
Who y’all got? pic.twitter.com/ElXpW8d9pt
— 👑 (@HeavenlyControl) February 23, 2021
Goku: “it’s time to surpass my limi-“
Saitama: pic.twitter.com/tUyw3KmupE
— Beard Titan (@johnbeifong) February 23, 2021
Goku: transforms into every single form he got
Saitama: pic.twitter.com/2AkKiJLrdy
— Yasso (@YassoAApples) February 23, 2021
If you’re seriously debating whether Goku or Saitama is stronger you’ve missed the point of One Punch Man
Saitama is EXACTLY as strong as he needs to be for it to be funny when he obliterates the villain in one hit. Goku is capable of losing, Saitama isn’t, that’s the joke. pic.twitter.com/lOpBKNUo8q
— Monkey D. Lenny (@MonkeyDLenny) February 23, 2021
Saitama can easily beat Goku in a fight. They call him One Punch Man for a reason broski. pic.twitter.com/WQfYSf3n3T
— ERIC KNOWS EVERYTHING (@ERICKNOWS123) February 23, 2021
Feats: Goku 1 shots
However, IF it’s canonically revealed that Saitama can effortlessly beat his opponents, no matter their strength, than Saitama. https://t.co/IAj1h7F8MT
— Eugene Krabs (@Eugenekrxbs) February 23, 2021
Saitama… gets folded. By base form super goku no less
Being called One Punch Man doesn’t make you unbeatable. I swear the arguments for Saitama are so WEAK https://t.co/mYCqNHfkeT
— Broken Ronin (@TheBrokenRonin) February 23, 2021
Moro-73 punches UI Goku and breaks hand
Saitama gets scratched by a cat
“hE’s jUsT a gAG ChaRaCTeR” pic.twitter.com/Qq1wpjEREB
– Affro Kidd (@AffroKiddYT) February 23, 2021
Straight combat : Saitama
A little strategy : Goku
We know and saw that Saitama can’t breath on space, teleport him to an empty galaxy, Goku won.
Hand to hand combat tho, saitama won. It’s just the rule of his character.
– iLirr Lobeaa (@iLobeaa) February 23, 2021
saitama and goku meet in the street
they lock eyes
a tumbleweed rolls by
saitama: oh fuck i gotta get to the grocery store because this sale ends tomorrow
goku: oh fuck i forgot about my farm and chichi and son…s, gotta go
the end
— luperpla (comms open, 1/2 slots taken!) (@luperpla) February 23, 2021