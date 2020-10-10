One-Punch Man: This Monster Princess cosplay will seduce and kill you instantly

One-Punch Man has often presented us with monstrous enemies. In fact, most of the enemies faced by Saitama are real atypical creatures, sometimes coming from the underground or from the depths of the sea but also from the vastness of space. But almost all of them had really horrible and unattractive features.

At least until he takes off his mask, though, there is one exception to this ugliness: Do-S, aka Monster Princess, is one of One-Punch Man’s really beautiful enemies. And how could it not be after all, with its voluptuous shapes that leave little room for imagination thanks to the leather costume. Ready for BDSM, there would inevitably be many willing to be whipped by her.

You can now undergo the Monster Princess treatment thanks to a cosplay of the beautiful Cauzifer. The girl has the right physique to play the One-Punch Man monster and therefore she gave us this Do-S cosplay that you can see below. There are two photos, with one that highlights the face and the other side B and a very inviting view from below. Needless to say, both photos got many likes and shares.

It is not the first cosplay on the evil monster: remember the disguise on Do-S created by Giu Hellsing? There are also those who wanted to highlight more of this One-Punch Man monster, as did SquishuBunny in his Monster Princess cosplay.