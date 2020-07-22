One-Punch Man: the splendid Fubuki is shown in this new figure

Share it:

That of One-Punch Man is a brand that over the years has managed to win the admiration of millions of fans scattered in every corner of the globe, an unexpected success resulting from narrative ideas that have proven capable of overturning all the pillars of a genre that now dictated the law for decades.

The production managed to convince an exterminated audience, first through a manga production and then through an animated adaptation, works which were followed by various parallel productions designed to keep fans engaged, who have never stopped praising the franchise with cosplay and fanart often made with extreme care.

The success has also led various companies to create themed gadgets designed to enthrall the most avid collectors, companies including Damtoys Studio, which recently ended up in the spotlight thanks to a new One-Punch Man themed figure and specifically dedicated to the gorgeous Fubuki. As seen in the images at the bottom of the news, the product showcases our well-known Fubuki, sitting on a stone staircase and intent on looking at us, a work of great value which is characterized by a great deal of detail. According to what has been declared, the figure is currently available for pre-orders at a price of 114 euros – not counting shipping costs – while the release is currently set for the first quarter of 2021.

