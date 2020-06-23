One-Punch Man: the ruthless Monster Princess comes to life in the sexy cosplay of Jun Hellsing

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A monster is by nature a threat to humanity, no matter how beautiful or docile it looks. This is why the heroes of One-Punch Man always work to eliminate these beings and maintain peace in society. but yet Monster Princess Do-S manages to bewitch despite its obvious danger.

Monster Princess introduced herself in One-Punch Man as an irresistible woman with a stunning physique, very long blond hair and dressed in a sadomasochistic costume (with inevitable riding crop). The traits that make her a monster are mainly the eyes with the black sclera and what hides behind the mask, the jaws that are very reminiscent of those of Mortal Kombat's Mileena.

Ruthless and cruel but still beautiful, which is why many models lend themselves to Monster Princess cosplay. The beautiful enemy of One-Punch Man this time was taken as a model by the famous one Jun Hellsing, a Brazilian who in the past also gave us a splendid Boa Hancock cosplay. The woman has taken on the role of Monster Princess with the photo that you can see below and which, of course, leaves her half naked. In fact there are very few points that the costume covers, leaving very little imagination to the viewer. What do you think of this One-Punch Man themed cosplay?