         'One Punch Man': the popular manga will become a real action movie with the writers of 'Venom'

Sony just closed an agreement with the writers Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner to take care of writing the live action movie based on the popular manga 'One Punch Man'. In fact, the idea is for it to be the start of a lucrative franchise for the company.

A most unique superhero

'One Punch Man' tells the story of Saitama, a superhero who has the ability to defeat any of your rivals with a simple punch. The problem is that he gets bored with everything being so easy and decides to look for an opponent to match and at the same time get the respect of people, who do not value his achievements in large part because of his appearance.

Created by the Japanese artist ONE, 'One Punch Man' was born as a webseries in 2009, but soon reached such popularity that it made the leap to the role three years later. Soon after, its international expansion came, becoming an editorial phenomenon in several countries, including the United States. This is why Sony is so interested in taking the film forward.

The duo of Rosenberg and Pinkner have participated in recent years in the scripts of such popular titles as 'Venom' or 'Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle', both Sony productions, making it It is logical that they want to have them again.

