One Punch Man: the author shares an animated sketch of Saitama

The One Punch Man series in a few years she managed to carve out a large slice of fans who follow the adventures of Saitama and the other heroes. The designer Yusuke Murata shares an animated drawing of the protagonist.

The strength of One Punch Man lies not only in its writing, entrusted to its creator ONE, but also in the beautiful designs of Murata, which embellish the work giving it that extra gear that serves to make the manga truly special and recognizable. Murata is one of the major artists in Japan and it should come as no surprise that he has many admirers. Demonstrating himself very multifaceted in his art, the author often enjoys animating his own drawings. In the sketch that you find at the bottom of the news, this time Murata has decided to animate a running Saitama drawing probably towards some mysterious being to defeat or more simply towards some discount of a grocery store (as happens in the recurring gags of the series). The power of the character created by ONE lies precisely in its being very multifaceted, even if at first glance it can give the impression of being expressionless. Saitama, in fact, with its wide range of emotions and expressions, lends itself well to being a great hero (even imagined to defeat Dragon Ball's Son Goku), and a character with a strong comic component, as emerges from the Funko Pop dedicated to One Punch Man series.