One-Punch Man: Saitama's voice actor drives fans crazy after shaving

April 16, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The one of One-Punch Man it is an epic that you will hardly not know, a work under the control of One it quickly became one of the most popular manga series by the public, especially thanks to a basic idea different from the common and proved capable of distinguishing the production from all the others.

The success of the paper series was of such magnitude that the appreciated franchise adaptation currently in its second season was added to the franchise. Also in this case, the series has met with great success all over the world – as evidenced by the many home made works made by the public -, bringing countless new onlookers to the brand, who have recently gone mad on social media following a decision taken by Max Mittelman, voice actor of Saitama.

More specifically, the man has published a tweet – which you can view in depth news – containing a picture of him, immediately after shaving, an action designed to look even more like the bald and unbeatable hero that we all know very well by now. Together with the photo, Mittelman also wrote a short comment, namely:

"It is not enough to be only Saitama's voice. I must also be the strongest. The secret to becoming the strongest is to spend 100 days in quarantine."

Before saying goodbye, we remind you that long ago ONE had also made headlines thanks to the publication of an animated sketch made in his own hand and dedicated to One-Punch Man.

