One Punch Man: Saitama in reality? Here's what it would look like in an exhilarating clip

One Punch Man is one of the titles that is gaining more and more success all over the world, also thanks to two television seasons that have helped the spread of the franchise in the West. Merit of this popularity, however, is attributable to the ingenious imagination created by the duo composed of ONE and Yusuke Murata.

The great work of the designer of One Punch Man, who decided on his own the changes made to the original web comic, can be seen above all in the graphic rendering of the manga which is now one of the most visually pleasing works of the Shonen panorama. Murata's artistic talent he is accompanied by a brilliant screenwriter who has curated an exhilarating and varied imagery with expertly details.

Recently, a fan, a certain Jag_00, tried to do something special, that is reconstruct the face of Saitama through computer graphics. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news in a clip, portrays the iconic protagonist while he turns his funny gaze into a decidedly more serious one. The hilarious video has met with a great stir in the dedicated Reddit community, with thousands of appreciation events and dozens of comments.

And you, however, what do you think of this reconstruction, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below, but not before having recovered the spoilers of chapter 132 of One Punch Man that promise a sexy return.