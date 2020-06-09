One Punch Man: Saitama becomes a charming heroine in the latest helloiamkate cosplay

Share it:

One Punch Man despite some themes typical of the Shonen universe, it is a work that has managed to bring together thousands of fans from both the male and female fronts. In this regard, a talented cosplayer wanted to pay homage to the famous protagonist with an extraordinary interpretation.

Pending chapter 132 of One Punch Man, to which Murata is delaying to complete the work on volume 22 of the manga, fans of the work continue to support the franchise on the web through ingenious manifestations of creativity, the last of which was created by talented cosplayer helloiamkate, which even boasts over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

Her extraordinary cosplay by Saitama, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, imagine the famous hero as a hobby heroine, complete with a particularly sensual costume. The interpretation was particularly appreciated by fans, as the main feature of the character, or the "mythical bald", was punctually reproduced. The photo has received particular clamor in the dedicated community of the social network with over 5 thousand appreciation events and hundreds of comments.

And you, however, what do you think of this extraordinary cosplay made by helloiamkate, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment below, but not before having a look at this exciting detail hidden by Madhouse in the first season of One Punch Man.