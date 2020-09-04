One-Punch Man: Saitama and Genos take a break in the new ONE sketch

Share it:

Over the years we have often discussed the ONE’s unique artistic style, certainly less majestic and impactful than that of Yusuke Murata, but still enjoyed by tens of thousands of fans. Moreover, the author has never stopped drawing, and a few hours ago he decided to create a new sketch to celebrate the arrival of autumn.

Below you can take a look at the illustration, in which they are portrayed Saitama and Genos while taking a little break in the woods. The post got over 30,000 likes in less than 24 hours, not that it’s new to the dad of One-Punch Man and Mob Psycho.

ONE has confessed several times to wanting to improve further from an artistic point of view, and the passage from the first drawings of the One-Punch Man webcomic to the latest Mob Pyscho 100 tables it is more than sufficient proof of the commitment made by the mangaka. Reaching the level of Yusuke Murata is probably impossible, but considering that the webcomic focusing on the adventures of Saitama is still in progress, any improvement can only be welcome.

What do you think of it? Are you reading One-Punch Man? Let us know with a comment!