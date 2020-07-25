One-Punch-Man: Saitama against Mosquito in live-action version

Share it:

Not too long ago Sony Pictures announced a live-action adaptation of One-Punch-Man. The communication was warmly welcomed by fans of the opera, aware of the fact that in the past various Japanese productions have not received an ideal treatment in their transpositions.

In the past few weeks, a parodic movie has been released, who sees Saitama in one of the most difficult challenges ever faced in his superhero career: catching a fly. The video obviously refers to the sequence in the first chapters of the manga, in which Saitama makes the acquaintance of Genos for the first time following the clash with Mosquito Girl.

The Cyborg, enchanted by the boundless strength of Saitama, begs him to be trained to be able to reach a similar level. Thus was born their relationship of friendship, which represents one of the most successful interactions of the entire ONE writing.

One-Punch Man is available both in paper version, beautifully designed by Yusuke Murata, and in animated form. The anime adaptation was made first by Madhouse and then by J.C Staff, with the second season, which has received several criticisms due to a not really painstaking technical cure.

A third season has not yet been officially announced, but given the huge popularity of the opera there should be no problem.

Some artwork released on the web showed the backstory of the finale of the second season of One-Punch-Man. The artist Dragon Garow Lee has ironed on the announcement of the One-Punch-Man live-action with a nice sketch.