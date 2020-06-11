One Punch Man, ONE reveals: "Any changes to the manga? Murata's work"

Share it:

One Punch Man it is the result of a perfect synergy between ONE and Yusuke Murata, an epic collaboration that has allowed the birth of one of the most appreciated works in the current manga generation. The merit of the success is certainly attributable to the talent of Murata, a skilled designer who has revitalized ONE's extraordinary narrative talent.

The original work, in fact, is a webcomic written and designed by ONE himself. However, as the same author has repeatedly stressed, he has never been particularly skilled in the art of drawing, which is why the ingenious series has been subjected to a style not up to the story. Murata's involvement has entirely revolutionized One Punch Man, finally allowing a satisfying rebirth on a visual level.

Recently, ONE wanted to clarify a question about the work, namely that all the changes made in the manga – both with regard to the narration that the characters- are the result of Murata sensei's ideas, also defining his own collaborator "an incredible personality"In any case, even the famous designer took the opportunity to thank his partner through his official profile:

"ONE sensei is really too humble, in fact we have always discussed before proceeding to redesign the chapters or decide how to develop the story. What I'm trying to say is that ONE is nothing short of incredible. There is little to add."

A very interesting question and answer that underlines the deep esteem between the two authors as well as the crucial role of Murata, which goes far beyond the simple care of the drawings, in the new version of One Punch Man. And you, instead, what do you think of this relationship between the two? Let us know with a comment below.