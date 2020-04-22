One-Punch Man: ONE can't wait to learn more about live-action

Share it:

Whenever the Hollywood world and the Japanese publishing universe meet, what comes out is a controversy from the community dedicated to the original subject. It is no coincidence, in fact, that the announcement of the One Punch Man live action has aroused particular concern on the web.

The homonymous work of ONE is Yusuke Muratain fact, he is a darling of the public, a title appreciated all over the world thanks to the comedy of a talented writer. The film produced by Sony Pictures already has the names of the writers, Scott Rosenberg is Jeff Pinkner, two authors who got to work for the superhero market Marvel. The community, in fact, broke in two following the announcement, between those who are curious about the adaptation and those who, however, fear absolute disaster because of some of the peculiarities of the work. ONE also commented on the news, sharing a comment on its official Twitter profile that follows:

"The One Punch Man live action movie has finally been announced. Thank you, thank you all! I can't really thank you enough. I'm really curious to find out how Saitama's story in Hollywood will be adapted!"

It has not been announced whether or not the film will see the author's involvement, but we will keep you updated pending further news. And you, instead, what do you expect from a live action of this mold? Let us know with a comment below.