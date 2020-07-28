Entertainment

One-Punch-Man: Murata updates readers on the release of chapter 133

July 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
The publication of the chapters of One-Punch-Man, we know it by now, it is constantly evolving. More than ever in this period, in which the pandemic destabilized the routine of most manga authors, forced to rethink their working methods to deal with the emergency situation.

Yusuke Murata, through his latest Twitter post, updated readers on the release of the next chapter of One-Punch-Man, 133:

"The latest chapter of One-Punch-Man will be released next week. We will provide you with further updates when it is next released."

Murata was put to the test with chapter 132, having to illustrate the battle between Psykosis and Tatsumaki. The effort made by the artist led, as usual, to an extraordinary staging. The artist has been working on the next release for more than two weeks, so even in this case there are all the conditions to witness a sparkling conclusion of the clash.

One-Punch-Man: Murata reveals how to work on a manga in the time of COVID-19. Indeed, sensei recently participated in an interview with his four collaborators, in which he explained the modus operandi adopted to deal with the emergency. A fan of One-Punch-Man imagined the hero King in reality through artificial intelligence, managing to achieve an impressive result.

