One Punch Man: Murata reveals how one worked on a manga in the time of Covid-19

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

These are hard times for everyone, even for the Japanese publishing world forced to deadlines and special needs. The Japanese landscape, except in some cases, has never stopped working and has continued to produce manga relentlessly. The same designer of One Punch Man he didn't stay with his hands in his pockets, finding an excellent alternative.

Although the most important magazines have regularly continued their weekly publication, except for some changes such as in the case of ONE PIECE, the vast majority of authors have had to opt for different alternatives to allow them to meet editorial deadlines. Among them, even Yusuke Murata, the designer of One Punch Man, he got involved to find a way to work in synergy with his helpers.

In fact, recently, sensei participated in an interview with his 4 collaborators, in which he told about the new working method used during the peak of the Coronavirius emergency. Murata, therefore, has revealed that she has continued to go alone regularly to her studio in the city of Fukuoka, to then connect via Skype with her helpers and be able to work on the new chapter of One Punch Man together. In this way, moreover, the comparison between the team and any corrections took place without any margin of time, ensuring a regular and as limited as possible serialization.

And you, instead, what do you think of this system shared by sensei? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at this realistic reconstruction of Saitama.