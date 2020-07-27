Entertainment

One Punch Man: Murata reveals how one worked on a manga in the time of Covid-19

July 27, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

These are hard times for everyone, even for the Japanese publishing world forced to deadlines and special needs. The Japanese landscape, except in some cases, has never stopped working and has continued to produce manga relentlessly. The same designer of One Punch Man he didn't stay with his hands in his pockets, finding an excellent alternative.

Although the most important magazines have regularly continued their weekly publication, except for some changes such as in the case of ONE PIECE, the vast majority of authors have had to opt for different alternatives to allow them to meet editorial deadlines. Among them, even Yusuke Murata, the designer of One Punch Man, he got involved to find a way to work in synergy with his helpers.

In fact, recently, sensei participated in an interview with his 4 collaborators, in which he told about the new working method used during the peak of the Coronavirius emergency. Murata, therefore, has revealed that she has continued to go alone regularly to her studio in the city of Fukuoka, to then connect via Skype with her helpers and be able to work on the new chapter of One Punch Man together. In this way, moreover, the comparison between the team and any corrections took place without any margin of time, ensuring a regular and as limited as possible serialization.

READ:  Rebecca Adlington Is Spending The Lockdown With Ex-Husband and Boyfriend?

And you, instead, what do you think of this system shared by sensei? Let us know with a comment below, but not before taking a look at this realistic reconstruction of Saitama.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.