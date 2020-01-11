One Punch Man: let's take a look at this sexy Monster Princess cosplay

Share it:

One Punch Man, the manga of ONE and Yusuke Murata, is populated by mysterious and bizarre-looking Mysterious Beings. Among the many enemies that ours fight, everyone will remember Monster Princess for her look. A fan made a splendid cosplay that does her justice.

Monster Princess Do-S is a monster of Demon level and it is dangerous enough to face for inexperienced heroes or in any case not endowed with exceptional strength like Heroes of rank A or S. With a flashy look, his power is very insidious and difficult to counter. The being manages, in fact, to control the minds of the people he hits with the whip he carries with him. In the narrative arc of the martial arts tournament, we see it bring down the whole group of Infernal Storm and turn the faithful assistants (or followers) against the girl with esp powers. The cosplayer silverstormheart shared on the Instagram social network a beautiful (and sexy) cosplay of Monster Princess Do-S using the body painting technique that gives a special touch to the interpretation of the artist. You can find it at the bottom of the news.

If you also love the art of Yusuke Murata (and who doesn't love the art of Yusuke Murata?) You can take a look at this animated sketch of Saitama with which the author enjoys improvising as an animator. We also remind you that you can find the second season of One Punch Man on Crunchyroll.