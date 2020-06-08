Entertainment

One-Punch Man: Is Tatsumaki a villain? Here is the bizarre fusion with a fan of Garo

June 8, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:

One-Punch Man by Yusuke Murata presented us with many characters divided into various factions, but mainly enclosed in the two macro categories of heroes and monsters. The former, affiliated to the association, have the task of keeping the raids of the latter at bay. But what if two of them unite into one being?

Playing with Photoshop, a fan of One-Punch Man has decided to give life to a new character joining the heroine Tatsumaki, one of the most powerful in circulation, and Garo, the human self-proclaimed monster who has repeatedly put the good guys in difficulty. Taking as its basis one of Garo's most epic poses, where the monster rests on a broken column, he has decided to apply Tatsumaki over the head.

Even the head of Tatsumaki chosen is particularly threatening and therefore the result that you can see at the bottom manages to disturb as in the original image. Such a character in One-Punch Man, with an exceptional physique and a powerful psyche, would be difficult for anyone to fight (even if Saitama probably wouldn't have who knows how many problems).

READ:  Final Fantasy VII Remake: Square Enix Explains Sephiroth's "Early" Appearance

One-Punch Man is now stopped at chapter 131, while Murata has updated on chapter 132.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.