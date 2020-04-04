One-Punch Man is in the Top 10 of the New York Times Best Sellers

Share it:

As you could read in chapter 129 of One-Punch Man, Saitama's story is becoming more and more compelling. To confirm the good time for the work, the list of best sellers of the New York Times.

The famous American newspaper has in fact started to disseminate the data of the manga and graphic novel sales starting last October. In April, therefore, we discover that the nineteen number of the work born from One's mind overtook the manga of the competition, reaching the eleventh position. Below him is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, while the first volume of My Hero Academia has stopped in fourteenth position.

The adventures of Saitama were immediately a great success among Japanese comic fans, thanks to an original plot and compelling action scenes, then re-proposed in the episodes of the anime made by the Madhouse studio. As you could read in our news on the special cover of One-Punch Man, Panini Comics also wanted to celebrate the success of the manga by proposing the first volume in an unedited edition, called "Discovery Edition"and designed to make the world of One discover a new audience.

