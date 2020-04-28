One-Punch Man: how did Yusuke Murata react to the announcement of the live-action film?

Share it:

The Hollywood live-action inspired by One-Punch Man it is reality, and for better or for worse everyone is curious to see the result of such a risky adaptation. If on the one hand the fans did not welcome the news too well, on the other the artist Yusuke Murata did not miss the opportunity to celebrate the event on his Twitter profile.

At the bottom you can take a look at the cartoonist's tweet, which a few hours ago said: "Thanks to everyone who supported me, the news of the adaptation makes me very happy. Thank you very much! Really! As a One-Punch Man fan, I can't wait for the movie to come out!". A completely different reaction from that of fans who, after seeing the results of the live-action adaptations of similar works, cannot fully trust Sony's work.

As stated in recent weeks, the film will be produced by Avi Arad through Arad Productions. Apparently Sony would have high expectations regarding the project due to its popularity, and would be considering starting a new franchise.

And what do you think of it? Curious to see this live-action? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below. In case you didn't, don't miss the chance to take a look at the reaction of the Japanese cartoonist Dragon Garow Lee.