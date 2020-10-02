One-Punch Man, here we go: after eight years of waiting, Blast has finally been shown

Incredible but true, after eight years and 135 chapters of waiting, ONE and Murata have finally decided to show the number one hero of One-Punch Man, Blast, this time in full and wearing his spectacular hero costume. This is the first time that the hero at the top of the S-class is shown without shadows or other censorship.

Blast made his first appearance in chapters 109 of the webcomic and 84 of the manga, but, in both cases, the authors decided to show him from behind or to depict only the silhouette. In first part of chapter 135 instead, the hero was shown in full during a flashback of Dolcetto Mask, now on the verge of a nervous breakdown due to the events of the past few weeks.

As you can see below Blast presents himself as an incredibly strong man, robust and wearing a costume complete with a cape and bedge engraved with his name. So far not much has been revealed about the hero, other than, like Saitama, he regards his work as “just a hobby”.

The design is completely different from that chosen by ONE for the webcomic, and is much more mature and innovative. The appearance of Blast is very reminiscent of that of All Might in My Hero Academia, and in fact seems to completely dismantle the theories according to which the hero could have been Saitama himself, or an alternative version of it from the future.

In case you want to refresh your memory, instead, we advise you to take a look at the summary of the last chapter of One-Punch Man.