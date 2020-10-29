One Punch Man: great numbers for the manga, 22 million copies in circulation

One Punch Man is a title that over the years has acquired an increasingly consistent importance, thanks above all to two animated seasons that have contributed to increasing the popularity of the ONE and Yusuke Murata manga. To date, in fact, the comic continues to collect important achievements in terms of sales.

Although there is currently no information about a possible third season of One Punch Man, coming mainly from the rumor front, the duo is continuing the serialization of the manga moving forward with the story waiting for news from the television counterpart. At the time of writing, in fact, the work has 135 chapters, the last of which was just a few weeks ago.

Some data concerning the sales of the manga, in particular, have been leaked recently regarding circulating copies of the tankobons. Overall, considering all 22 volumes of One Punch Man, the work counts currently 22 million copies in circulation, for an average of one million every single volume. Extremely high numbers, which only a few Japanese comics boast, and which once again reaffirm the popularity of a title that is now increasingly an icon of Eastern publishing also in the West.

And you, instead, what do you think of the new milestone reached by the manga, did you expect it? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.