One-Punch Man: Genos comes to life in the wonderful Concept Art of a Chinese artist

Pending the release of chapter 132 of One-Punch Man, several fans of the work are taking the time to create artwork and other types of tributes. To date, however, none of these had managed to achieve the level of detail present in theGenos artwork edited by the Chinese artist Lightwing Academy.

As you can see at the bottom, the designer delighted the subreddit dedicated to the work of ONE is Yusuke Murata with a realistic Concept Art portraying the pupil of Saitama, represented for the occasion in a slightly darker than usual garment. Imagine it got further 4000 upvote and the compliments of a large part of the fan base.

For the uninitiated, remember that one Concept art it is synonymous with an illustration conceived to present different points in common with reality, and this is why the visible image at the bottom has more "realistic" features than Murata's, almost as a live-action one. ONE has not yet created a real back story for Genos, and who knows, therefore, that its past cannot be somehow treated more seriously than the rest of the manga.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate this illustration? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the work then, we recommend that you take a look at our analysis of chapter 131 of One-Punch Man.