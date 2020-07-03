Entertainment

One Punch Man: Fubuki meets DC Comics in a fascinating fan-art

July 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
For some strange reason, the community of One Punch Man she is strongly linked to the character of Fubuki, to the point of monopolizing entire social networks with hundreds of manifestations of creativity entirely dedicated to her. The latter of which, however, marries the world of the imaginary DC Comics.

The American publishing world, among other things, served the designer of One Punch Man as a source of inspiration, as the same Yusuke Murata he has repeatedly stated that he is a passionate hero lover Marvel. In fact, in redesigning the original ONE chapters, sensei took the opportunity to borrow some fragments from American comics to variegate his famous work.

Anyway, recently, a fan of the franchise, a certain Jigme Tenzin Wangchuk, wanted to pay homage to the splendid Fubuki as an iconic DC heroine, that is Zatanna Zatara, longtime member of the Justice League. The character, therefore, is portrayed in the iconic dress of the superhero sorceress, complete with a funny trick in which the head of Saitama from the cylinder.

And you, instead, what do you think of this fascinating artistic representation dedicated to Fubuki, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

