One-Punch Man: Fubuki in his homeland in a spectacular and sexy fan art

August 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
Unlike ONE's webcomic, the One-Punch Man designed by Yusuke Murata is gorgeous. The mangaka who once worked on Eyeshield21 shows each chapter what it means to be a top designer. The chapters of One-Punch Man are visually splendid between setting and characters.

Sometimes, however, even the fans of Yusuke Murata are outdone, as demonstrated by Jigme. A user posted a fan art on Reddit that showcased Fubuki, one of the most important women of One-Punch Man. The designer of the work has always said that he imagined both Fubuki and his sister Tatsumaki as French or in any case with origins from the country beyond the Alps and here is the Jigme fan realizing this mixture of setting and character with the image you see below.

Fubuki is gorgeous and sexy with a swimsuit that reveals the breasts and over a transparent shirt, while wearing frayed denim shorts and very long boots open on the front. Behind it certainly could not miss an Eiffel Tower at sunset with a color between sky and clouds made excellently. A fan art that could also be the envy of Yusuke Murata, what do you think of this Fubuki?

The girl recently has little space in the manga, with One-Punch Man focusing on Tatsumaki.

