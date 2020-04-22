One-Punch Man: for the film we already have the actors, at least according to the fanlog of BossLogic

Share it:

Probably some fans will have a shiver down his spine when he read the news of the One-Punch Man live action made in Hollywood. The road to gaining the trust of fans will undoubtedly be long and tortuous, but Saitama and company could also be successful in presenting themselves in a flesh and blood version.

Waiting to receive more specific news, we know who the producer is and who the screenwriters, but the names of the protagonists of this have not been revealed, if there are any One-Punch Man project. So various proposals have come and gone, some of which are taken into consideration by the famous BossLogic who, playing with Photoshop, has created a small and nice fan art.

According to the BossLogic image that you can see below, we will see The Rock as Saitama and Kevin Hart in that of Genos. The protagonist of One-Punch Man in flesh and blood naturally wears the yellow suit and the red gloves, while his eyes reflect those of the ridiculous look that the boy has in the manga.

Beside him is the Genos by Kevin Hart, with black-sclera eyes and a golden glow, under a tuft of blonde hair. They will hardly be the actors chosen for the live action by One-Punch Man, but meanwhile fan art has been able to give a small smile from the manga with a strong comic vein. Who knows if fans will react to this fan art as they did for the announcement of the Hollywood live action.