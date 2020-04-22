Entertainment

One-Punch Man: fans have not taken the arrival of the live-action well

April 22, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Yesterday, Sony Pictures announced the production of a live-action based on One-Punch Man, a work that needs absolutely no introduction. The fans of the brand, however, did not welcome the news very well.

The film industry, at least to date, has not had much luck in adapting anime and manga, despite the allocation of rather generous figures for their realization. The least successful attempt is perhaps that of the Dragon Ball live-action, still remembered today as an absolute disfigurement of Akira Toriyama's work.

The fans, as you can see at the bottom of the news, are of a rather unanimous opinion. Some, however, joke that the film could prove to be a meme container, a positive epilogue to the detriment of the real quality of the film.

It is curious to note that Sony Pictures was the first to produce a One-Punch-Man film. The animated series, in fact, only received special episodes, and we never had the opportunity to admire Saitama's exploits on the big screen.

To give you a little reminder, authors Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner will handle the screenplay for the film, while Arad Production will supervise the project. The company has a fairly broad history as far as superhero films are concerned, having previously dealt with films about Spider-Man, the X-Men and Iron Man.

What are your feelings about this live-action? Tell us yours below!

Saitama's voice actor drives fans crazy after shaving. Garo, the hero hunter, got an extraordinary action figure of almost 300 euros.

