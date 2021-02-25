One Punch Man fans debate winner between “Saitama vs Goku”

Fans of Dragon Ball Y One Punch Man are debating once again who would win in a fight between Goku Y Saitama. Imagining battles between two action heroes is one of the best parts of being an anime fan, but because official crossovers are rare, it can be difficult to assess which of two characters would win.

That is probably the reason why these debates continue to emerge from time to time, and they are only fueled by new additions and revelations in the particular canon of a given series. Do you have a crossover in mind?

It is especially true for two of the strongest characters in the series of anime of action, Goku from Dragon Ball and Saitama from One Punch Man, whose title is to be the strongest character in his series.

Saitama vs Goku Who would be the winner?

With each of these fighters he has achieved some victories and incredible feats within their respective series. So this is one of those debates that will probably never end until an officially deciding winner is revealed.

Have you already decided on your favorite character? Recently, the topic of Saitama vs Goku took over Twitter once again thanks to a viral message from @HeavenlyControl Y The Truth News He shares it with you below:

Who wins in a Saitama vs Goku fight?

Another Twitter user explained the reasons why One Punch Man’s Saitama would be the winner. Clearly the hero for fun dominate direct combat with his “single destructive blow”; remember that he defeats any rival in this way.

On the other hand, Goku from the Dragon Ball universe can come up with a strategy to fool Saitama. The Saiyan can teleport him to an empty galaxy and rob Saitama of oxygen; even another gravity could affect the One Punch Man protagonist.

Get the latest details from the anime world. Follow us on Facebook and stay informed. Kill ne!