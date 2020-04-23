One-Punch Man: Dragon Garow Lee makes fun of the film's release with a nice sketch

Share it:

There seems to be no confidence in live-action productions inspired by the medium of comics and animation. There were several transpositions that contributed to forming this media refusal, and the cold reception from the public for the feature film by One-Punch-Man can be said to be fully justified.

Although the hopes for a successful project are not very high, we are still very far from being able to judge the final product. About this, Dragon Garow Lee – the author of the Dragon Ball spin-off focused on Yamcha – has published on his Twitter profile a nice auspicious cartoon for the film.

Inside the illustration visible at the bottom of the article, we see Goku encouraging poor Saitama: "It would be nice if I could succeed". The hero is represented with an apathetic expression and does not reply to Goku's encouragement. To take his place Genos intervenes, decidedly more disconsolate: "We'll see".

For those unfamiliar with it, Dragon Garow Lee is a Japanese artist known mainly for the realization of fan manga on the Akira Toriyama brand. Among these, the most famous is Dragon Ball Sai. He was subsequently contacted by Shueisha to create a parodic work, Dragon Ball Side Story: Vita da Yamcha.

In Italy the manga has arrived thanks to the publisher Star Comics. It is a unique volume, sold at a price of 4.50, which tells of an alternative reality lived from Yamcha's point of view.

Actors are already available for the One-Punch-Man movie, at least according to the fan art of BossLogic. A few weeks ago, the designer of One-Punch-Man published the splendid illustrations of his daughter on his Twitter profile.