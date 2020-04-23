One-Punch-Man: Chapter 131 has been postponed again

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It is a particularly busy period for One-Punch Man. After the announcement by Sony Pictures of the live-action feature, updates also come on the manga front, and unfortunately they will not make readers happy. We learn, in fact, that chapter 131 has been postponed again, this time not because of the Coronavirus.

Yusuke Murata himself gives us this unpleasant news, who apologized with a post on Twitter for being too long, asking readers for a little more patience:

"I kept you waiting! The release of the new One-Punch-Man chapter was scheduled for today, but the manuscript has not yet been completed. I'm sorry, but please wait a little longer."

It is not the first time that ONE and Murata's manga has been postponedhowever – each time the wait was longer than expected – the artist forgave himself with boards with an exceptional scenic impact. Although his signature is now well known within the industry, he still manages to astound the public thanks to his extreme artistic talent.

We are well aware of the frenetic pace of the Japanese comic book industry, that if on the one hand they contribute to keeping the reader's attention high with an unceasing publication of the chapters, on the other they damage the health conditions of the artists who constantly find themselves fighting against time.

ONE, the original author of the work, can't wait to find out more about the One-Punch Man live-action. A fan of One-Punch-Man tried to replicate Saitama's training; how will it end?