One Punch Man: Austrian model wears detailed kajin Do-S cosplay

The cosplay from Do-S done by Kim Kaguya is perfect in a wicked way. This character is a very dangerous demonic-level mysterious being that has remained in the memory of fans of One Punch Man both for his strength and for his clothing.

Why so much attention to your outfit? The answer is that Monster princess Do-S she leaves very little room for imagination and her physical attributes make you forget that she is actually a kajin with a desire to destroy humans.

Kim Kaguya He didn’t hold back and accepted the challenge of playing the very revealing character of One Punch Man in this cosplay. The kajin Do-S in the manga, as in this cosplay, is a “woman” with long blonde hair and a striking black flower on one side of her head.

This is what the cosplay of the villain Do-S looks like

Even if you didn’t notice, the costume of the Austrian model It is made up of thin strips of skin that cover the essentials so as not to make the character appear naked. To complete the Do-S cosplay, the cosplayer added the details of a heart on the forehead, a black whip and very pointed boots.

Kim Kaguya tries to faithfully replicate this entire costume and also didn’t forget to add a black mask to her cosplay. The result is very faithful to the original member of the Monster Association, what do you think? The Truth News will share more cosplay tributes to you in the future.

This is what Monster Princess Do-S looks like in the manga

One Punch Man is a manga series created by ONE and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. His popularity gave him an adaptation of anime which now has two seasons. One premiered in 2015, while the second was released in 2019. Currently, we don’t have a confirmed date for a third season, but there is enough manga material.

