One-Punch Man and the mystery of Blast, the S-Class hero is able to defeat Saitama?

After the unexpected twist of the last chapter of One-Punch Man, the fanbase of ONE’s exceptional work has returned to speculate on the hypothetical clash between the two strongest characters in the manga: Saitama e Blast. But how strong is the greatest S-Class hero really, and what are the odds that he can defeat the protagonist?

According to fans, to answer this question we will have to wait for the moment when the author decides to bring the two heroes together but in reality, based on the information in our possession, we may already be able to declare a winner.

First, Saitama would appear to be stronger because of the implication of the clash with the Ancient Millipede. In chapter 84 of the manga it is revealed that the clash between Blast and the Dragon level calamity ended with the substantial victory of the first, due to the monster’s escape. In that situation the Ancient Millipede was seriously injured, but managed to retreat and returned to seek revenge years later, finding death at the hands of Saitama.

According to what revealed by Fubuki, however, Blast’s strength would exceed all limits, and in addition to a frightening physical power, the hero would be able to shoot lasers from the eyes, command trillions of robots and exploit a vast arsenal of psychic powers. All these qualities would allow him, according to the girl, to easily fight and defeat all S-class heroes in one go. Tatsumaki herself, the strongest heroine after Blast, considers number one to be far beyond his abilities.

During the confrontation with Tatsumaki herself, the esper Psykos declares that show up in front of her without Bofoy and Blast – that the antagonist indicates respectively as the rook and the bishop of a chessboard – it was a big mistake. Considering that Saitama shouldn’t have any trouble against the girl, the hunch is that Blast may ultimately be inferior to the hobby hero.

In all cases, the power of Blast will remain hidden for a while, and who knows if once they meet Saitama the two decide to compete. After all, the hero at the head of the S-Class will take the field only and exclusively “when a threat appears that will really put the planet and all its inhabitants at risk“, a situation that is unlikely to occur with Saitama in defense of the Earth.

What do you think of it? Blast or Saitama? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven’t done it yet, don’t miss the incredible confrontation between Saitama and All Might animated by a One-Punch Man fan!