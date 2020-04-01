One-Punch Man and Dragon Ball team up with bizarre fan art about a popular couple

Share it:

Fans often resort to many stratagems to create original designs that are not mere copies of the originals. In this sense, many use the mash up technique which consists of uniting the characters of two separate universes to create a new identity. That's what happened with One-Punch Man and Dragon Ball.

The designer The Chamba has decided to take two characters from the Dragon Ball universe and drop them into the world of superheroes of One-Punch Man. The crossover has aimed at Kulilin and C-18, famous couple in the manga of Akira Toriyama and the result is what you can see in the photo below.

The drawing of The Chamba is finished on Reddit where we see Saitama wearing the orange and blue clothes of Kulilin and there are the famous six dots on the forehead. Behind him is C-18 which takes the place of Genos. The android therefore takes on the same clothes as the girl, starting with the denim clothes, then the black shirt, leggings and brown boots. Finally you can see the blond hair no longer messy but styled in a side row.

Many could not fail to note the similarity between the C-18-Genos with the former commander Erwin Smith of Attack on Titan. What do you think of these bizarre Saitama and Genos from One-Punch Man?

The manga of One-Punch Man is still going on with and appreciated by fans as evidenced by the many cosplay dedicated to Garo. The Dragon Ball story continues with the Dragon Ball Super comic arrived at volume 12.