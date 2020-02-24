Entertainment

One-Punch Man: A manga super hero quotes Dragon Ball with a fight

February 24, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The importance and impact of a comic like Dragon Ball it is very difficult to replicate within the Japanese animation scene. There are many artists who have been fascinated by that narrative universe. The two authors of One-Punch Man thought to pay yet another tribute to Akira Toriyama's creature.

In Chapter 116 of One-Punch Man in fact we witness the fierce clash between the S-Class hero Drive Knight and the monstrous cat Nyan of theAssociation of Mysterious Beings. The clash between the two is very fierce. The specialty of Drive Knight is to change shape to adapt to the opponent and defeat him. Among its transformations we have the Knight mode (looks like a centaur) the Bishop mode (wearing armor) and Rook, similar to a missile. But all these forms were not enough to face a monster of the level of Nyan, endowed with the power to make his body very thin as if it were paper and dodge attacks. In this context then Drive Knight resorts to its most powerful transformation, namely the Gold, which clearly recalls a Super Saiyan since his hair gets up, turns yellow and starts to sparkle energy. What do you think of this tasty tribute? Let us know in the comments.

We leave you with this sexy Monster Princess cosplay, one of the most characteristic characters within the manga of One and Yusuke Murata and with an animated sketch of Saitama.

