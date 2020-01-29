One Punch Man A Hero Nobody Knows: the first 35 minutes of story mode in a video

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We got to test a new demo of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows, video game developed by Spike Chunsoft and based on the manga of the Japanese cartoonist One.

The demo version given to us by Bandai Namco Entertainment has provided us a taste of Story Mode, which puts aside the protagonist – practically unbeatable – and allows players to create, through a practical and rich editor, their own custom hero. Saitama, however, will not be completely absent, and will only appear on the battlefield in certain situations, as well as in the Multiplayer. You can get a much more precise idea of ​​the story mode by watching the video at the beginning of the news, which presents you with the gameplay of the early stages of the adventure.

Meanwhile, through an official press release, Bandai Namco Entertainment has presented us with three other playable characters:

Imperatorino : he is a small genius at the fifth degree in the association of class S heroes. He uses his inventions and his superior intellect to defeat the most fearful enemies;

: he is a small genius at the fifth degree in the association of class S heroes. He uses his inventions and his superior intellect to defeat the most fearful enemies; Mustached Spring : currently 28th in class A, he is a skilled swordsman and uses his fencing skills to fight monsters;

: currently 28th in class A, he is a skilled swordsman and uses his fencing skills to fight monsters; Dolcetto Mask: it is at the top of class A. Do not be fooled by its appearance, because behind its charming face, in reality, a ruthless and insensitive personality is hidden.

The three heroes offer a taste of their skills in the trailer that you can view at the bottom of this news. Before saying goodbye, remember that One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows will be published on February 28, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, and that among our pages you can also find the introductory movie of One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows .