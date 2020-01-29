One Punch Man: a fan imagines the clash between Genos of Madhouse against Genos of J.C. Staff

Share it:

One Punch Man, since its animated debut, it has become an iconic title for the market, thanks to the excellent work done by Madhouse that has amazed and passionate thousands of fans all over the world. Heir to an impressive success like this, J.C. Staff could not help trying to trace the visual splendor of the first series.

Despite a series of mistakes, the second season still managed to bring together a fair share of users, thanks to the undisputed talent of Kenichiro Aoki, true protagonist of an anime by Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. The controversial second series of One Punch Man, therefore, although not comparable to the first 12 episodes, has proven to be a worthy spiritual heir of the artistic champion made by Madhouse.

In this regard, a fan, a certain Senpai Official, she tried to imagine who would stand between the Genos from the first season and the same character from the second series, with the result that you can admire at the top of the page. With an excellent mash-up, in fact, the enthusiast managed to insert entire scenes of the anime in a single clip, with an effect that hardly appears amateur. In any case, the video is also an opportunity to better appreciate the differences that have characterized the artistic trait following the passage of study.

And you, instead, what do you think of this bizarre video? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.