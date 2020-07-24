One Punch Man: a fan imagined King in reality thanks to artificial intelligence

Share it:

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly global phenomenon. A tool that can optimize space and time, as well as a means of building and reinterpreting. It is no coincidence, in fact, that technology is often linked to manga to translate the characters of certain works into reality, just like One Punch Man.

Just 24 hours ago, a fan had attempted the ingenious feat of imagining Saitama in reality through an exhilarating clip that painted the comic and serious side of the iconic character. Jag_00, the artist of the graphic representation of Saitama, has exploited artificial intelligence to be able to compose models capable of giving life to the protagonist's facial expressions.

Inspired by his work and the program artbreeder, a fan, a certain Clapizza, attempted to emulate a realistic reconstruction of King, the No. 6 hero of the S-Class as well as an expert gamer. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, therefore portrays the face of the strongest man on earth, with a lot of attention to wrinkles on the face and facial shades. The only real difference, however, is characterized by the lack of a scar, a distinctive sign of the character.

And you, instead, what do you think of this real proposal of King, do you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below. But speaking of the One Punch Man theme illustration, what do you think of this Genos concept art curated by a Chinese artist?