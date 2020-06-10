One Punch Man: a famous artist pays homage to Genos and Saitama in two fantastic illustrations

Share it:

One Punch Man is one of the most famous works of Japanese culture in the world, thanks to the talent of the duo composed of ONE and Yusuke Murata. While the latter is completing work on the next chapter, fans and artists continue to create splendid themed graphic representations online.

Opera fans have always supported the franchise with ingenious manifestations of creativity, some of which are also quite original, as shown by this Saitama cosplay for women. However, in the past few hours, the famous Korean artist jeonghee1414, which boasts nearly half a million followers, has dedicated its last two illustrations to the protagonists of One Punch Man, Saitama and Genos.

The two artistic representations in question, which you can admire in the attachments at the bottom of the news, have met with resounding success, to say the least, in the dedicated community. Genos, for example, shared about 23 hours ago, has already gotten something like 90 thousand manifestations of appreciation, numbers to say the least breathtaking if correlated with the illustration dedicated to Saitama, at an altitude of 6 thousand "likes" compared to the first quarter of an hour after publication.

Jeonghee1414, in fact, is an artist highly appreciated and known above all for his passion for hatching One Punch Man. And instead, what do you think of these two splendid drawings, do you like them? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space reserved below.